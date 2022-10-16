Twitter reacts to Tariq Woolen and the Seahawks’ defensive redemption

Apparently nobody told rookie Tariq Woolen that the Seattle Seahawks are supposed to be bad at defense. Ditto for fellow first year corner Coby Bryant. And thank everything that is good in this world that these guys have been able to drown out the static, because these guys are doing everything in their power to pull the team together and tear apart opposing offenses. Or, at least, they are doing their part to tear the football away from opposing offensive players. And people are taking notice.

Make that an NFL-best takeaways for Tariq Woolen — Cigar Thoughts (@CigarThoughts) October 16, 2022

Tariq Woolen is the first Seahawk to intercept passes in four consecutive games since Brandon Browner did it in 2011.



He’s only the third rookie in the NFL to do it since 2000. #Seahawks @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 16, 2022

Name four corners playing better football than Tariq Woolen right now and I'll show you a liar. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) October 16, 2022

Interceptions by Seahawks cornerbacks last season: 3



Interceptions by Tariq Woolen this season: 4 — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) October 17, 2022

Of course, they weren’t the only rookies to make waves in the Seahawks’ first divisional victory of the season. The Seahawks draft class of ‘22 is getting rave reviews around the league, especially from some familiar faces.

This @Seahawks draft class is AMAZING. Start of something special! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 16, 2022

The defense in general looked like an entirely different unit today, and the drive outcomes back this up.

The Seahawks' defense was on the field for 11 possessions today against Arizona. They did not allow a touchdown. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 16, 2022

Seattle had allowed: 27, 27, 45, and 39 points in their last four games…



And give up 3 offensive points to the Cardinals today — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) October 16, 2022

Outside of the first quarter, the #Seahawks defense has shown significant improvement today. — Tonya Bailey (@tbailey1976) October 16, 2022

NFL TEAM TIERS



THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS HAVE A TOP 30 DEFENSE pic.twitter.com/EKLwR6gxn2 — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 16, 2022

Yes, the above tweet may be partially (wholly?) in jest, but improvements sometimes come incrementally But the defense is only part of the story today, as first year running back Kenneth Walker III broke the century mark in total yards and looked solid doing it. While I am still shedding tears for Rashaad Penny, I imagine that he is happy to see his understudy-turned-featured-back having a breakout game like he did today.

WELCOME TO THE KENNETH WALKER SHOW



110 total yds

1 TD

19.0 PPR Points pic.twitter.com/ygzPqN8bjc — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 16, 2022

Ken Walker III is putting the league on notice today! #Seahawks — Mikaela Mattes (@mikaelamattes) October 16, 2022

The uncomfortable truth is that former MSU running back Kenneth Walker has been far more impactful than Aidan Hutchinson, and in fewer games. #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/PaFb7PkIaA — Kamara SZN (@couchburn3r) October 16, 2022

Just a sensational drive there from Geno Smith and the #Seahawks offense.



Kenneth Walker’s footwork and burst are insane. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) October 16, 2022

Kenneth Walker III is gonna be a problem for the NFL.#Seahawks — Holla (@terryhollimon) October 16, 2022

Kenneth Walker III making Shaun proud today. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) October 16, 2022

Now, you might assume that Walker was the fastest ball carrier on the field today. But he was not. In fact, he wasn’t even the fastest ball carrier on his team, today.

Despite Kenneth Walker busting off a 34 yard run, Geno Smith is the Seahawks fastest ball carrier. He hit 19.31 MPH on his 32 yard Scramble pic.twitter.com/JH56odIL6T — Parker (@ParkerLewes) October 16, 2022

Too bad Geno Smith isn’t very athletic, says nobody anywhere anymore. Of course, the offense didn’t display the aerial dominance that it has in previous weeks, but it is great to see this team be able to pull out a victory without Geno Smith having to put up gaudy passing stats.

