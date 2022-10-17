Seahawks open as sizable road underdogs versus the Chargers in Week 7

Fresh off of a hard-fought win over a division rival that evened their record at 3-3 and gave them a share of first place in the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks travel to La La Land this week to face the San Diego Los Angeles Chargers.

The last time these two teams faced each other was November 4th, 2018 and they’ve only played 3 times during the Pete Carroll era.

The Seahawks and Chargers are definitely not strangers though.

Sunday’s matchup will be the 52nd tilt between these teams, with the lion’s share of the games taking place between 1977 and 2001 when they were both members of the AFC West.

Seattle leads the all-time series 26-25 which is all the more impressive when you consider that the Seahawks spotted the Chargers an 8-game head start.

Over those first 8 games, the Chargers outscored the Seahawks by a combined score of 223 to 121. From Game 9 onward, Seattle is +101 in points scored which makes the total points scored in the all-time series:

Chargers: 1,067

Seahawks: 1,066

Yep, you read that right: a single point separates the Seahawks and Chargers over the 51 games they’ve played over the past 46 seasons.

One. Single. Point.

Will Sunday’s game see the Seahawks pull ahead in the points total while stretching their lead in the series to 2 games?

Or will Seattle leave L.A. with the series knotted at 26 apiece?

DraftKings Sportsbook likes the Chargers (-320) over the Seahawks (+265) by 7 points (-110) and expects Sunday’s game to be a high-scoring affair.

How high?

Here are DraftKings’ Top-3 Over/Unders for Week 7:

Detroit at Dallas: 47 points

Kansas City at San Francisco: 47 points

Seattle at Los Angeles: 52 points

Personally, I am taking the Under on Seattle-LAC and am leaning toward the Over on the other two games.

Closing thought: With the Cardinals currently a game back in the standings and the Rams enjoying their bye in Week 7, a loss by the Niners coupled with an upset of the Chargers would give the Seahawks sole possession of first place in the NFC West.

Go Hawks!

(and Go Chiefs! as well)