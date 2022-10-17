Post-Snap Reads 10/17: Seahawks defense improves significantly in big win over Cardinals

Seahawks News

Seahawks-Cardinals: Stock up/stock down - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1321, 10/16/22: John Schneider deserves credit for 2022 draft class

Seattle Seahawks Rookie Sensations Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant Etch Names in Record Books in Win Over Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Continuing to exceed expectations as day three draft picks, Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant continued their historic tear generating turnovers for the Seattle Seahawks with a forced fumble and interception to key a 10-point win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Ken Walker III, Rookie Classmates Dominate as Seahawks Outslug Cardinals in 19-9 Victory - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Making it look all too easy, Ken Walker III stiff-armed a defender and turned on the jets to turn the edge and score the game's only touchdown, securing a critical home win for the Seattle Seahawks against a bitter NFC West foe.

Embattled Seahawks defense dominates Kyler Murray: ‘About time we took over’ - The Athletic

One of the NFL's worst units through five games delivered its best performance, led by a disruptive D-line and standout rookie cornerbacks.

“Everybody Was Ballin’” As Seahawks Defense Shines In Week 6 Win Over Cardinals

After struggling in recent weeks, the Seahawks defense stepped up to lead Seattle to a 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Rapid Reaction: Rookies Steal The Show In Big NFC West Win vs. Cards

Notes and takeaways from a Week 6 win against the Arizona Cardinals

Instant reaction: Seahawks beat Cardinals, move to 3-3 « Seahawks Draft Blog

This wasn’t exactly what you’d call a clean game from either team. But it was a game the Seahawks thoroughly deserved to win.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks - Game Recap - October 16, 2022 - ESPN

Kenneth Walker III wanted to honor mentor Rashaad Penny in his first start.

Seahawks Instant Reaction: Seattle Sports on 19-9 win over Arizona - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks bounced back in a big way, especially on defense, to beat the Cardinals. The voices of Seattle Sports shared their reactions.

Rookie CB Tariq Woolen proving Seahawks struck 5th-round gold again - Seattle Sports

Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen recorded his fourth interception in as many weeks, strengthening his case for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

‘He’s phenomenal’: Rookie Tariq Woolen wowing Seahawks, even if he doesn’t exactly know it

Just think how good he may be when Tariq Woolen actually knows what he’s doing.

QB Geno Smith does enough to help Seahawks get Week 6 win over Cardinals

I just don’t think I played my best game today,” Smith said. Hats off to their defense because they played a big part in that. But I have a certain set of standards for myself personally.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams Break Losing Streak, Shut Down Dysfunctional Panthers - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are back in the win column after a win over the Carolina Panthers

Rams-Panthers: Observations from the must-win game at SoFi Stadium - Turf Show Times

Despite injury, the Rams managed to do enough

Rams-Panthers Winners & Losers: Allen Robinson lifts LA to 3-3 record - Turf Show Times

Ben Skowronek also earned 57 total yards and his first career touchdown

Season Starting to Slip Away for Cardinals? - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals went up against the 32nd ranked defense in the league with a need to right their offense and...put up 3 points. And now Thursday is a must-win game writes @blakemurphy7

Arizona Cardinals lose to Seattle Seahawks in week 6 embarrassment - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals go to sleep in Seattle in Week 6 embarrassing loss to Seahawks

Kliff Kingsbury Drastically Flunks in Week 6 Arizona Cardinals Report Card - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

It is time for something different: let's grade the coaching staff of the Arizona Cardinals.

49ers 14, Atlanta Falcons 28: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position following their 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

49ers fall to Atlanta Falcons on the road 28-14: Jimmy Garoppolo throws two interceptions - Niners Nation

Can’t overcome miscues AND injuries

49ers vs Falcons Week 6: Let’s talk about the win over the Panthers! - Niners Nation

The 49ers came into this one extremely banged up, and unfortunately it only got worse for them in Atlanta.

Around The NFL

NFL Week 6 takeaways: What did the Bills prove? Can the Eagles go undefeated? - The Athletic

The Bills have a leg up on the Chiefs, the New York teams keep rolling, and the Packers are struggling six weeks into the season.

NFL Week 6 takeaways - Lessons, big questions for every game

NFL Nation recaps every game and answers the biggest questions from around the league in Week 6.

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Broncos-Chargers game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down four things to watch for when the Denver Broncos visit the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football."

2022 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 6 action.

Darius Slay gives interception ball to celebrity Eagles fan Meek Mill

Darius Slay had a special gift for a celebrity fan in attendance as he gave an interception ball to Meek Mill.

Robbie Anderson kicked out of game by head coach Steve Wilks

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson was kicked out of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but it was not the officiating crew that sent him packing.

Eagles move to 6-0 and get a big NFC East win as they hold off Cowboys comeback

Give the Dallas Cowboys credit. They could have packed it in during the first half on Sunday night.