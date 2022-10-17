Cardinals trade for Robbie Anderson, likely lose ‘Hollywood’ Brown for the season

Disgruntled wide receiver Robbie Anderson saw his time with the Carolina Panthers on a sour note, and now he’ll look to start anew in the NFC West.

The Arizona Cardinals have acquired Anderson in a deal that’s not got all the details out yet, but we’ll update the post when it’s available.

Sources: The #AZCardinals have traded for #Panthers WR Robbie Anderson. A new WR for Kyler Murray. pic.twitter.com/kdXhEd4DVC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

Anderson is two years removed from posting career highs in receptions (95) and yards (1,096), but his productivity fell off considerably in 2021 as the Panthers trotted out Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and a totally finished Cam Newton to form one of the league’s worst passing attacks. Robbie gained prominence with the New York Jets, primarily as a deep threat, and signed with Carolina as a free agent in 2020 after his four seasons in The Meadowlands. Safe to say that getting sent to the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks was the final straw for his time in Charlotte.

You might think that the Cardinals are looking to beef up their receiving corps by adding Anderson to a group with a returning DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, but it looks like the injury that Brown suffered on Tariq Woolen’s interception in Sunday’s Seahawks game is a season-ender.

Cardinals’ WR Marquise Brown suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury Sunday, per sources. He is undergoing further testing today to determine the extent of the injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2022

So this is not a trade to bolster depth, it’s a trade to replace their second-best receiving threat.