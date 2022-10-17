Injury Update: L.J. Collier suffered thumb injury in practice

As the Seattle Seahawks prepare to take on the San Diego Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7, they now have an additional situation to review and decide how to handle with regards to L.J. Collier. Collier, of course, has been on injured reserve for the first six weeks of the season after suffering an elbow injury during the Seahawks mock game during training camp.

The team waited until after 4 PM New York time to place Collier on injured reserve, making him eligible to be designated to return to the 53-man roster after waiting the requisite four weeks, which is exactly what they did. However, now that he has been practicing for nearly two weeks, Pete Carroll shared today that Collier suffered a thumb injury in practice last week that could complicate his return from injured reserve.

Carroll says LJ Collier hurt his thumb in practice last week. So an add complication to him coming back. He is on IR but team will have to make decision soon on whether he goes on active roster or stays on IR. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 17, 2022

Since he was designated for return from injured reserve in early October, the Seahawks have until the middle of next week to activate Collier to the active roster, otherwise he loses his eligibility to return to the 53-man roster and will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the year. The Hawks currently have an open roster spot on the active roster after having moved Rashaad Penny to injured reserve last week, meaning the team could activate Collier at any time without needing to make a corresponding move. Thus, this appears to have the makings of an interesting situation that may be worth keeping an eye on in the coming weeks.