Pre-Snap Reads 10/18: Seahawks’ interior defensive line dominated Arizona

Seahawks trade targets: Potential options if Seattle decides to be buyers at deadline

Seaside Joe 1322: Who is Seahawk-y, who is too expensive, and who is overrated?

Spearheading Group Effort, Seahawks' Interior Defensive Line Stars Harassing Kyler Murray - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Holding the high-scoring Arizona Cardinals to only three points, Quinton Jefferson, Poona Ford, and Shelby Harris took center stage for the Seattle Seahawks generating frequent interior pressure on Kyler Murray, preventing the quarterback from ever finding his groove in a 19-9 win at Lumen Field.

12 Numbers Of Note From The Seahawks’ Week 6 Win Over Arizona

Twelve numbers that help tell the story of Seattle’s Week 6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Monday Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks' 19-9 Victory Over Arizona

Local and national media react to the Seahawks’ Week 6 win over the Cardinals

Carroll: What stands out from Seahawks' rookies after another big day - Seattle Sports

During this week's Pete Carroll Show, the Seahawks head coach dove into the play of a few standout rookies, including CB Tariq Woolen.

Bumpus: Why Seahawks turned in their best game on defense - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks turned in a great performance on defense in a 19-9 win over the Cardinals, and Michael Bumpus breaks down how it happened.

Four Downs with Bob Condotta: Answering four lingering questions after Seahawks' Week 6 win

Seattle got there with a 19-9 win over Arizona on Sunday at Lumen Field that featured the team’s best defensive performance of the season. In this week’s Four Downs, Seahawks beat writer Bob Condotta reviews the defense as well as a few other topics left over from the game. What made the difference for the defense Sunday?

INJURY UPDATE: Los Angeles Rams OT Joe Noteboom Out For Season With Torn Achilles - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Just when it seemed like the Los Angeles Rams offensive line issues couldn't get any worse, Joe Noteboom was carted off the field with an injury.

LA Rams could benefit from NFL 2022 season chaos, dominate NFC West - Turf Show Times

Only 3 NFL teams are dominating the 2022 season, meaning that the LA Rams could clinch the NFC West

5 49ers' takeaways from a 28-14 loss to the Falcons: It’s a marathon, not a sprint - Niners Nation

As last year proved...

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 49ers Takeaways from Week 6 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The top takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Arizona Cardinals Excited, but not Relying on Return of DeAndre Hopkins - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury spoke with reporters on Monday and was thrilled to have Hopkins back on the roster.

Red Rain Podcast: SEA 19 ARI 9 Kliff Notes - Revenge of the Birds

Since the Cardinals were 10-2 and ranked #1 in the NFL after 12 games last season, the team has gone 3-9. Just as it appears the Cardinals’ defense has turned a very positive corner since the end...

Kyler Murray has telling comment about Cardinals' struggles

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made an admission about how difficult the season has been for him so far.

How the Dallas Cowboys can avoid being left behind in the NFC East: Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

The Patriots are looking smart again, the Giants look so much better with so many of the same faces, the Jets look resourceful and more.

NFL Week 6: Eagles show off on offense and defense; more Sunday lessons - The Athletic

We saw surprising results in Green Bay, Atlanta and Seattle, but one thing held true: Philadelphia remains the NFL's only unbeaten team.

Chargers rally, escape with 19-16 overtime win over Broncos

The Chargers overcame a slow start and a less than 100% kicking game to take down the Broncos and move to 4-2.

Should Carolina Panthers trade or keep Christian McCaffrey? - Carolina Panthers Blog- ESPN

The Panthers must decide whether keeping or trading McCaffrey is better for their long-term hopes of being a competitive team.

Marcus Mariota making most of chance to be starting QB again - Atlanta Falcons- ESPN

Mariota's numbers are mostly pedestrian, but his calm, cool demeanor has helped keep young Falcons teammates on an even keel.

NFL Week 6 - Best fashion from around the league

From the bold to the understated, NFL stars made the pregame tunnel their runway ahead of their Week 6 matchups.

2022 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Chargers' win over Broncos on Monday

In OT, a special teams gaffe by the Broncos set up Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins, who was playing through a hamstring injury, for a 39-yard game-winning field goal and Hopkins lifted the Bolts to a 19-16 victory over the Broncos.

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Breece Hall is the Jets offense

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

NFL Power Rankings: The Eagles aren't going 17-0. Right?

The chances of the Philadelphia Eagles going 17-0 are slim. But they're somewhere above zero percent