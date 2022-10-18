Report: Seahawks make Sidney Jones available for trade

With the trade deadline fast approaching, the Seattle Seahawks have reportedly made cornerback Sidney Jones IV available on the market.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (paywalled) has the details:

In other cornerback news, multiple sources say the Seattle Seahawks have made Sidney Jones IV available. Seattle would love to keep Jones but is rolling with its young three-man corner rotation of Tariq Woolen, Mike Jackson and Coby Bryant. Jones, like most players, wants to play and can help a corner-needy team.

Jones was acquired by trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars last season after the cornerback audition among Damarious Randall, Ahkello Witherspoon, and others yielded no starters. After Tre Flowers was benched and then waived, Jones entered the lineup and started 11 games.

A training camp concussion sidelined Jones for all of preseason, and even after he was ready to return for regular season action he’s been limited to just 45 defensive snaps, occasionally rotating with current starter Michael Jackson.

It’s worth noting that second-year corner Tre Brown is due to return off the PUP list soon, and of course Artie Burns is also an option as depth. Rookie Coby Bryant was an outside corner in college but is currently the team’s slot corner. Jones appears to be the odd man out in this situation as the Seahawks rely on their younger talent, including rookie sensation Tariq Woolen.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1, so we’ll see if the former Washington Huskies star’s homecoming ends up being short-lived.