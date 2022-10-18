The Seattle Seahawks draft class continues to impress and now has two rookies eligible for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week!

Tariq Woolen and Kenneth Walker III have been nominated by the NFL and the voting is currently open, following their big performances in the team’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Walker, in his first look at a full start with Rashaad Penny on the IR, impressed with his lateral movement and escapability. While not an earth-shattering number of yards, he had multiple breakaway runs and the offense’s only touchdown.

He is, the next level of elusive.

Seahawks went from a dude with more explosives than everyone to a dude with more missed tackles than everyone https://t.co/CHuxdIgUNQ — Tyler Alsin (@TylerjAlsin) October 18, 2022

Right alongside him, Woolen had his fourth consecutive game with an interception and also scooped up the fumble from yet another Seattle rookie Coby Bryant. He covered Marquise Brown extremely well on Sunday, and has emerged as an absolute force in the NFL in less than half a season.

You can vote right now HERE for either of the ‘22 standouts for the Seahawks.