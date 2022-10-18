Seahawks workout trio of wide receivers Tuesday

While the Seattle Seahawks continue to surprise opposing fans and observers who thought they would perform far worse than they have so far in 2022, the team continues to use Tuesday to take a look at players who could contribute. This week the team hosted a trio of wide receivers for tryouts and a quarterback, while also hosting a free agent defensive tackle.

The trio of wideouts included former sixth round pick of the Chicago Bears, Dazz Newsome, along with Easop Winston and Dai’Jean Dixon. Dixon went undrafted out of Nicholls in 2022, while Winston was undrafted coming out of Washington State in 2020. Trying out receivers makes sense given the recent injuries at the position to Penny Hart, Marquise Goodwin and Dareke Young, while Dee Eskridge also missed practice time last week due to illness. And, of course, if hosting wide receivers for a tryout, it only makes sense to also host a quarterback, which is exactly what the Seahawks did, with former Notre Dame Fighting Irish signal caller Jack Coan also getting a tryout Tuesday.

In addition, the Hawks also hosted defensive tackle Vernon Burler, a free agent defensive tackle who has spent six years with the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills, including a 2019 seasons that saw him record six sacks.