Seahawks Reacts Survey: Which spot will Seattle finish in the NFC West?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

New week, new Seahawks Reacts!

Same deal as usual with the lead-off question pertaining to your confidence in the Seahawks organization. I have a feeling the percentage will remain pretty high among the voters.

As for the other two questions, the Seahawks sit tied with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers for top spot in a pretty weakened NFC West. Seattle has already lost to San Francisco and hasn’t played the Rams yet, but they do have a chance to sweep the Cardinals in November. Winning the division is still not really something we should expect, but it’s not out of the question with everyone no better than 3-3. It’s such a close race that even when the season is over, the gap between first and last probably won’t be that wide. Where do you believe the Seahawks will finish within the division?

And the other question is just a letter grade for the 2022 Class. It’s a total softball but maybe the percentage breakdown for the answers will surprise me!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/8LDXSQ/">Please take our survey</a>

Please note that these votes will be tallied over the next day or so and then you can check back on Saturday for the final results. In other words, if you vote and don’t see results pop-up right away, that’s part of the design!