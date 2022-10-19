What’s your favorite Seahawks-related podcast?

Seahawks News

Did Seahawks trade disaster to the Broncos?

Seaside Joe 1323: Fire Pete, Keep Russ? A re-imagining of the 2022 offseason

Pair of Seattle Seahawks Nominated For NFL Rookie of the Week Honors - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Starting at running back and cornerback respectively, rookies Ken Walker III and Tariq Woolen came through with several clutch plays to help the Seattle Seahawks fend off the Arizona Cardinals and earn a 19-9 win in Week 6.

Seahawks notes: Poona Ford, Dee Eskridge impress, big nickel and third-down woes - The Athletic

Two Seahawks who struggled early in the season made a big impact Sunday. Meanwhile, the team showed more of a new package on defense.

Tuesday Round-Up: Seahawks CBs Tariq Woolen & Coby Bryant Make Pro Football Focus Week 6 Top Rookie List

Seahawks rookie cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant rank in the top 10 on Pro Football Focus’ Week 6 Top-15 NFL rookie performance list.

Get To Know Seahawks Tackle Abraham Lucas

The Washington native who loves heavy metal and Jimi Hendrix, learn more about the Seahawks rookie offensive tackle.

Too early thoughts on the Seahawks’ draft options « Seahawks Draft Blog

If the season ended today the Seahawks would own the #7 and #14 overall picks in round one and #38 and #45 in round two.

Is the Seahawks defense primed for another midseason turnaround? - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

Seattle's defense has been off to a slow start, but topped Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. Can they keep it up?

Bump's Breakdown: What Seahawks' next area of improvement is - Seattle Sports

Former NFL wide receiver and current Seahawks analyst Michael Bumpus details what the next step for Seattle is after getting back to .500.

The Seahawks beat division rival Cardinals at home

He’s putting his name in the hat for Defensive Rookie of the Year I think,” Hollimon said. He’s that good. Another rookie made a big impact on the offensive side of the ball.

Nick Bellore takes blame for Seahawks’ punting miscue

For the second consecutive week, the Seahawks gave up a touchdown because of an error on their punting team.

NFC West News

Non-Believer No More? Los Angeles Rams Jalen Ramsey Reveals His Truth About QB Matthew Stafford - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey revealed got real honest with quarterback Matthew Stafford during a recent podcast appearance.

L.A. Rams offense: Starting to turn the corner? - Turf Show Times

After a slow start, L.A. wears down the toothless Panthers

Can the Cardinals overcome this recent spate of injuries? - Revenge of the Birds

The injury imp has bitten the Cardinals hard of late. Let’s check in on the most serious injuries and take a look at the next men up.

Cardinals Feeling The Urgency? - Revenge of the Birds

Just yesterday on the Red Rain Podcast, I was lamenting how typically slow the Cardinals are in filling their immediate personnel needs, akin at times to how slow the Cardinals’ coaches are to make...

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Speaks for First Time Since Suspension - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins spoke with reporters for the first time since serving his six game suspension. Here's a bit of what he offered on Tuesday.

The 49ers' Biggest Need Heading into the Trade Deadline - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Assessing the San Francisco 49ers' biggest need prior to the upcoming trade deadline.

49ers news: Will the offense find consistency? - Niners Nation

It’s been six weeks...

Around The NFL

NFL Power Rankings: Bills, Eagles and Chiefs continue to lead the pack - The Athletic

This season appears to be filled with mediocrity as only 10 teams have winning records after six weeks.

NFL Week 7 Power Rankings 2022 - 1-32 poll, what we got wrong

The Eagles remain undefeated, three teams from New York are in the top 10, and we explain what we got wrong about every team.

Lamar Jackson trying to do too much to fix Ravens' late-game woes? - Baltimore Ravens- ESPN

Jackson has not been his best during the fourth quarter this season, and the Ravens can't afford their leader to suffer lapses at key moments.

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 7: Weighing five potential quarterback decisions

Should the Pats continue to roll with Bailey Zappe or turn back to Mac Jones? Could Mitchell Trubisky get his job back in Pittsburgh? David Carr weighs five potential QB decisions. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 offensive players.

Move the Sticks: Broncos vs. Chargers recap & Top 5 most rugged running backs today

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Taylor Heinicke announced as Commanders starting QB - National Football Post

Washington coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday anointed Taylor Heinicke the starting quarterback for the Commanders’ Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Josh Allen receives hilarious honor on Buffalo street

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen received a hilarious honor this week on a street in the city of Buffalo.

'Connected' Chargers defense can rest for now after besting Broncos

After halftime Monday, the Chargers allowed Denver only 72 total yards of offense and five first downs during their overtime win.