Seahawks rookie sensation Tariq Woolen wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The NFL world is starting to pay attention to Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen.

On Wednesday, Woolen was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week for his stellar performance against the Arizona Cardinals. This is separate from the Pepsi Rookie of the Week, which he and Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III are both nominated for.

Your NFC Defensive Player of the Week!

Woolen recovered a Kyler Murray fumble (forced by fellow rookie Coby Bryant) in the 3rd quarter, his second fumble recovery in as many weeks, then all but clinched the victory with a 4th quarter interception on a throw intended for Marquise Brown. After just three interceptions from all Seahawks cornerbacks last season, Woolen has managed four by himself over the past four weeks.

The fifth-round pick out of UTSA was, much like Richard Sherman, a former wide receiver who converted to corner. Safe to say that move has paid off and he is certainly one of the top contenders to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

As a whole, the Seahawks defense has mostly been a difficult and often frustrating watch, but among individuals it is hard not to get excited about how well Woolen has started his NFL career.