Seahawks Injury Updates: Tyler Lockett misses Wednesday practice, Al Woods returns

The Seahawks are back at practice this week after their win last Sunday at home over the Cardinals. They will take on the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday afternoon as Seattle looks to get over .500.

The first injury report of the week was released on Wednesday afternoon, and a there are a few noteworthy injuries.

Tyler Lockett missing practice with a hamstring injury will certainly be a story to watch throughout the week, as the Seahawks top wide receiver so far for the year very rarely misses games with injuries. His status throughout the week will certainly be monitored, and Thursday’s injury report will give a little bit more detail as to how severe his injury really is. Lockett did miss a practice

Defensive tackle Al Woods missed his first game of the year on Sunday against Arizona, and while he was only a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, his return to the field is a good sign.

Starting right guard Gabe Jackson did not return to the field on Wednesday after missing the Cardinals game on Sunday as he continues to battle a knee and hip injury.

Tight end Noah Fant was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but he was nursing an illness rather than an injury.