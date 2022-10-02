Seahawks vs. Lions: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

On the back of consecutive losses, the Seattle Seahawks (1-2) begin October with a pair of road games against teams that also finished September below .500. First up is a trip to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Lions (1-2), who are banged up and really should be 2-1 given the command they had of last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Seahawks looked better offensively against the Atlanta Falcons, but they couldn’t manufacture a 4th quarter comeback and the defense was abysmal from start to finish. Luckily for the Seahawks offense, Detroit’s defense has struggled to keep opposition out of the end zone. On the flip side, the Seahawks defense will no doubt be relieved that star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson, and star running back D’Andre Swift are among a host of key offensive players not playing. Maybe, just maybe, the Seahawks won’t once again get torn up by Jared Goff.

Here are all the details fans need on this Week 4 matchup, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Channel: FOX (Coverage map here)

Announcers: Chris Myers and Robert Smith (sideline reporter: Jen Hale)

Location: Ford Field | Detroit, Michigan

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | FOX Sports | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Seahawks roster: Click here

Opponent Blog: Pride of Detroit

Odds

The Seahawks are 3.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 47.5.

Seahawks 2022 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/12 (Monday Night Football): W 17-16 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 2, 9/18: L 27-7 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 3, 9/25: L 27-23 vs. Atlanta Falcons

October

Week 4, 10/2: at Detroit Lions (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 5, 10/9: at New Orleans Saints (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 6, 10/16: vs. Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 7, 10/23: at Los Angeles Chargers (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 8, 10/30: vs. New York Giants (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

November

Week 9, 11/6: at Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 10, 11/13 (in Munich): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6:30 AM PT, NFL Network)

Week 11, 11/20: BYE

Week 12, 11/27: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

December

Week 13, 12/4: at Los Angeles Rams (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 14, 12/11: vs. Carolina Panthers (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/15 (Thu): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

Week 16, 12/24 (Sat): at Kansas City Chiefs (10 AM PT, FOX)

January

Week 17, 1/1: vs. New York Jets (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 18, 1/8: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, TBD)

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.