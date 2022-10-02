2022 NFL Season: Seahawks-Lions 1st Quarter game thread

The first of two 10 AM kickoffs for the Seattle Seahawks this month.

This game against the Detroit Lions is looking a bit more winnable given all of the injury problems the Lions are facing on the offensive side of the ball. Of course, if a defense is really bad they can make anyone look like a superstar, so the least the Seahawks do is play fundamentally sound defensive football for a change.

Offensively the Seahawks have not put up a lot of points, but they’re taking on a team that has allowed the most points through three games of anyone in the NFL. Seattle hasn’t put up a 2nd half touchdown on offense yet, whereas Detroit has allowed 55.

This is the first of four game threads for this Ford Field showdown. As always, be civil, don’t go overboard with profanity, and no sharing of illegal streams. (Note: We’ve let people blow off some steam in game threads where emotions run high but if it gets too heated you will be suspended for the day.)

SEA!!!