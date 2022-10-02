Pre-Snap Reads 10/2: Game day!

2-2 sounds possible to me. How does it sound to you?

Seahawks News

Someday Seahawks: Meet The Leaders Tribe of QB Survivor

Seaside Joe 1305: How the game works and the final six cast members

Seahawks games are now available to stream on Sling TV, which gives you even more accessibility to your teams, no matter where you’re watching. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the internet on any device, access free DVR storage in case you need it, and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra package or NFL RedZone. Now you can get half off your first month of Sling! Sling Orange or Sling Blue, regular price $35, now $17.50, and add any Extra package for half off, too! Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

Seattle Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Provides Injury Update on CB Tre Brown - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown impressed during his injury-shortened rookie season. Now close to being fully recovered, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided an update on Brown's potential return date.

Al Woods offers a solution for Seahawks’ run defense problems

The Seahawks may not be the worst run defense team in the NFL, but they’re not far from the bottom.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris Hints at the 'Masterful' Secrets of Cooper Kupp - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

If anyone knows the Los Angeles Rams' playmaker best, it's the overseer of the unit that faces him every day but Sunday.

Rams-49ers 5 Keys to the Game: Matthew Stafford must be kept clean - Turf Show Times

5 Things the Rams need to do to replicate their NFC Championship game win over the 49ers

The Homework Clause - Revenge of the Birds

Which one of these three guys actually did his homework? Which two did not?

Arizona Cardinals Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Ahead of their game with the Carolina Panthers, the Arizona Cardinals made their two practice squad elevations on Saturday.

49ers vs. Rams Preview/Prediction: Will Jimmy Garoppolo Find his Rhythm? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers offense will have to lock in for a tough matchup against the Rams defense. Otherwise, they will surely lose their second straight game.

49ers final injury report: Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw are officially questionable versus the Rams - Niners Nation

Daniel Brunskill has been cleared to play with a hamstring injury

Around The NFL

NFL Week 4 expert roundtable: Can the Eagles stay hot? Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson? - The Athletic

The rest of Week 4 roars to life Sunday with MVP candidates squaring off in Baltimore and a matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

What are 2022 NFL draft picks doing with their first touchdown footballs?

Jahan Dotson caught two TD passes in his debut, so he was able to send a ball home with each of his parents. What about the footballs used to score by other rookies?

How Lincoln Riley helped develop Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts into NFL starters

We asked this trio about Riley's influence on the former Oklahoma QBs ahead of Sunday's tilt between Murray and Mayfield.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Tua Tagovailoa concussion controversy: Some neurologists aren't quick to point accusatory finger at Dolphins

Two days after the blow to the head that left Tua Tagovailoa flat on his back with his eyes closed and his fingers twisted and rigid, the Miami Dolphins are still facing some of the same questions about their concussed quarterback.