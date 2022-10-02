Seahawks vs. Lions: Seattle wins historic 48-45 shootout over Detroit

The Seattle Seahawks (2-2) and Detroit Lions (1-3) came into Sunday with porous defenses, and that made for a wildly entertaining game at Ford Field.

Geno Smith threw for over 300 yards, 2 touchdown passes, a rushing touchdown, while Rashaad Penny scored twice and racked up 151 yards on the ground. They needed all of that offense to muster up a 48-45 win over a shorthanded Lions offense that still racked up 520 yards of offense. There were 1,075 yards of offense combined, only two punts (both by the Lions), and many career bests and franchise records were set on this day.

Oh yes, and 48-45 is Scorigami!

1st Quarter

The Seahawks got the ball on offense first and went on an 11-play, 75-yard drive that took off 6:36 of game time. Geno Smith was 6/7 for 62 yards on the opening series, converting a pair of third downs with his arm and his legs. The tight end utilization that’s been prevalent all season fittingly resulted in a great toss from Smith to Will Dissly for the touchdown. 7-0 Seahawks.

Detroit went three-and-out right away with their first possession, but Tyler Lockett gave it right back on a fumbled punt return. This was Lockett’s first lost fumble since 2015 (also against Detroit), and on the next play Jared Goff found a wide open T.J. Hockenson for a 32-yard touchdown on a coverage bust. 7-6 Seahawks after a missed PAT.

Geno Smith came out firing right back with first down completions to Tyler Lockett and twice to DK Metcalf. In next to no time the Seahawks were in the red zone, and Geno finished the drive off with a QB draw score! 14-6 Seahawks.

Detroit went three-and-out again, but punter Jack Fox threw a fake punt pass to Quintez Cephus to extend the drive. Those tricky Lions! Pete Carroll challenged and it obviously lost because it was a stupid challenge.

2nd Quarter

A big run by reserve running back Craig Reynolds had Detroit in Seattle territory, but the drive eventually stalled and this time the Seahawks got off the field. New kicker Dominik Eberle squeaked one in from 49. 14-9 Seahawks.

The Seahawks had a promising drive going up until Kenneth Walker III was penalized for a holding penalty. A botched screen pass (what else is new?) put the Seahawks at 2nd and 25, but Geno Smith did well to get those lost yards back and set up a 56-yard field goal for Jason Myers. 17-9 Seahawks.

Rookie Coby Bryant forced a fumble on receiver Khalif Raymond, who made a catch and took three steps before Bryant punched the ball out. Jordyn Brooks was on hand for the recovery, and if he didn’t get it then his linebacking partner Cody Barton would’ve been there anyway. It took the Seahawks only three plays to get into the end zone, as DK Metcalf torched Jeff Okudah for 54 yards and then on the next play Noah Fant was embarrassingly open for his first Seahawks TD. 24-9 Seahawks.

The Lions kept committing penalties and in theory a 2nd and 23 hole is when a defense can make a stop. Instead, the Seahawks allowed a 28-yard pass play to Tom Kennedy in another coverage zone bust. Jared Goff and company marched down the field into field goal range. Tariq Woolen was beaten badly by Josh Reynolds for a catch-and-run to the 1-yard line. Seattle’s defense held firm and made three straight stops. They couldn’t make it four, unfortunately. Jamaal Williams powered through as time expired. 24-15 Seahawks after another missed PAT.

3rd Quarter

The Lions got the ball first and gave it up right away. Jared Goff threw an interception to rookie corner Tariq Woolen, who returned it all the way for a touchdown! 31-15 Seahawks.

After a Lions punt, the Seahawks got the ball back and quickly found themselves in Detroit territory after another big catch by DK Metcalf and a big run by Rashaad Penny. The drive stalled after that and even worse, Jason Myers missed from 39 yards out. That proved costly as Jamaal Williams found paydirt on a 51-yard touchdown gallop. Just when the Seahawks thought they had a 2-point conversion stop via a sack, a penalty on Sidney Jones gave Detroit a 2nd chance and they converted. 31-23 Seahawks.

Just when it looked like the Seahawks were going to be pressed into a long field goal, Rashaad Penny took a 3rd and 16 handoff to the house! An incredible play to counter an all-out blitz and Penny took it 36 yards. What a turn of events when it look like 3rd and 16 had already happened, but the refs had blown the whistle for a play clock issue. 38-23 Seahawks.

4th Quarter

You thought this would be easy? Not with this defense! On 1st and 20, Jared Goff found TJ Hockenson for an 81-yard catch-and-run. Josh Jones missed a tackle and Cody Barton got shoved aside like a little child. That was particularly embarrassing football. Josh Reynolds caught a touchdown two plays later and Hockenson got a two-point conversion. 38-31 Seahawks.

As you can tell, neither defense was too bothered to make any stops. A 10-play, 68-yard drive featured a 34-yard throw by Geno Smith to Tyler Lockett as Smith absorbed a huge hit and hung tough in the pocket. They got into the red zone but settled for a field goal, which put them back up two scores. 41-31 Seahawks.

The Lions were in four down territory. Jared Goff converted a 4th and 9 just a play after he nearly got picked on a hopeless triple coverage throw. Detroit was marching down the field with ridiculous ease like it was a 7-on-7 drill. TJ Hockenson picked up his second TD on the day with a grab beyond Ryan Neal. 41-38 Seahawks with 5:26 left.

Geno Smith needed to sustain a long drive or put the ball in the end zone given the flow of this game and the time remaining. He found Dee Eskridge for a first down, then Tyler Lockett on a critical 3rd down conversion to move the sticks. On the next 3rd down, Rashaad Penny took off for 41 yards to counter another blitz and he was GONE! 48-38 Seahawks with 2:14 left.

Detroit still had all three timeouts and the ability to stop the clock by getting out of bounds. It didn’t take long for the Lions to get into Seahawks territory but of course they needed two scores. Justin Jackson caught an easy two-yard pass to cut it to 48-45 Seahawks with 1:06 left.

DeeJay Dallas recovered the onside kick (after Nick Bellore nearly botched it) but since Detroit still had all three timeouts, they couldn’t just kneel on the ball. Rashaad Penny converted 3rd and 5 for the win! 48-45 SEA Final.

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter: Will Dissly 17-yard touchdown reception from Geno Smith - SEA 7, DET 0

Geno Smith with the perfect ball placement



: #SEAvsDET on FOX

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/CvE1Ql7jkg pic.twitter.com/PBT8PJNiW1 — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022

1st Quarter: T.J. Hockenson 32-yard touchdown reception from Jared Goff - SEA 7, DET 6

1st Quarter: Geno Smith 8-yard touchdown rush - SEA 14, DET 6

2nd Quarter: Dominik Eberle 49-yard field goal - SEA 14, DET 9

2nd Quarter: Jason Myers 56-yard field goal - SEA 17, DET 9

2nd Quarter: Noah Fant 2-yard touchdown reception from Geno Smith - SEA 24, DET 9

2nd Quarter: Jamaal Williams 1-yard touchdown run - SEA 24, DET 15

3rd Quarter: Tariq Woolen 40-yard interception return - SEA 31, DET 15

3rd Quarter: Jamaal Williams 51-yard touchdown run - SEA 31, DET 23

JAMAAL WILLIAMS GOES 51 YARDS TO THE HOUSE.



: #SEAvsDET on FOX

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/CvE1Ql7jkg pic.twitter.com/gFByxBYmo8 — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022

3rd Quarter: Rashaad Penny 38-yard touchdown run - SEA 38, DET 23

4th Quarter: Josh Reynolds 3-yard touchdown reception from Jared Goff - SEA 38, DET 31

4th Quarter: Jason Myers 25-yard field goal - SEA 41, DET 31

4th Quarter: TJ Hockenson 4-yard touchdown reception from Jared Goff - SEA 41, DET 38

4th Quarter: Rashaad Penny 41-yard touchdown run - SEA 48, DET 38

Rashaad Penny goes over the 100-yard mark and scores his 2nd TD of the game! @Seahawks take a 48-38 lead with 2:14 to go.



: #SEAvsDET on FOX

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/CvE1Ql7jkg pic.twitter.com/aXO1cGDUtc — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022

4th Quarter: Justin Jackson 2-yard touchdown reception from Jared Goff - SEA 48, DET 45

Seahawks Injury Report

OLB Darryl Johnson Jr left the game in the 2nd quarter with an ankle injury and did not return.

DK Metcalf was carted off in the 4th quarter to go to the bathroom. He returned.

Next Week’s Opponent

The Seahawks travel down south to take on the New Orleans Saints (1-3) on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT on FOX.