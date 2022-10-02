Myles Adams and Artie Burns again healthy scratches for Seahawks

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is underway, with the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints playing in the early, early slot in a London game, with the regular early slot on deck next. In that slot the Seattle Seahawks will face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in a matchup where both teams are looking to avoid dropping to 1-3 on the young season.

With gametime rapidly approaching, the Seahawks have announced their inactives a few minutes early, which is uncharacteristic of the team, but now gives fans an idea of who they will see on the field.

Justin Coleman, Joey Blount and Phil Haynes are, of course, out due to injuries, while Artie Burns, Dareke Young and Myles Adams are all healthy scratches. This marks a return to inactive status for Adams, as Shelby Harris returns from the glute injury he suffered against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, while Burns has yet to make his on field debut for the Hawks after signing as a free agent in the spring.