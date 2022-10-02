Filed under: 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks-Lions 2nd Quarter game thread By Mookie Alexander@mookiealexander Oct 2, 2022, 10:42am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks-Lions 2nd Quarter game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Defense is optional and even when the Seahawks defense plays well the special teams decides they need to stay on the field. 14-6 Seahawks over Lions, as Geno Smith is wheeling and dealing. More From Field Gulls Seahawks vs. Lions: Live game updates, highlights, score summary 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks-Lions 4th Quarter game thread 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks-Lions 3rd Quarter game thread Tyler Lockett climbs to 4th all-time in receptions for Seahawks 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks-Lions 1st Quarter game thread Myles Adams and Artie Burns again healthy scratches for Seahawks Loading comments...
Loading comments...