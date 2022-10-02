Tyler Lockett climbs to 4th all-time in receptions for Seahawks

Tyler Lockett grabbed the 472nd reception of his NFL career during the 1st quarter of Sunday’s matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions. This catch would be enough to position him as the 4th leading receiver in team history, passing John L. Williams. Up next for Lockett is his former teammate, Doug Baldwin, who had 493 during his time, according to Pro Football Reference.

With his receptions today, @Seahawks WR @TDLockett12 now ranks fourth in franchise history in all-time receptions, passing John L. Williams. #GoHawks — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 2, 2022

The pass that put him over was a quick strike for 13-yards and a first down on Seattle’s second drive of the afternoon. As it stands now, Tyler Lockett has two catches for 20 yards on the day. While it is safe to say that Doug Baldwin’s position is safe for the moment, Tyler Lockett has a great opportunity to surpass him this season. He is still a little ways back from Brian Blades (581 catches), and a good distance behind Steve Largent’s team record of 819 receptions.