DK Metcalf taken off on the cart, for a bathroom break

r3During the fourth quarter of a high scoring shootout, the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions turned to the offensive weapons at their disposal as the teams attempted to keep up with each other on the scoreboard. Both Jared Goff and Geno Smith were dealing, though Goff did his best to keep Seattle in front by starting the second half by tossing a pick six to rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen.

However, at one point in the fourth quarter Seattle fans were treated to quite a scare from fourth year wide receiver DK Metcalf, when Metcalf was seen heading to the locker room on a cart.

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf has been carted off to the locker room. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 2, 2022

The immediate reaction was one of both anguish at the possibility of losing a huge offensive weapon and confusion, as there had been no readily apparent injury suffered by Metcalf during the course of the game. However, the worry quickly dissipated when the details behind why Metcalf was heading to the locker room became known.

Haha. Jen Hale on the TV broadcast says DK Metcalf is going to the bathroom... — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) October 2, 2022

Which obviously led to a big collective sigh of relief from Seahawks fans. Along with plenty of chuckles.