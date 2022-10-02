Twitter reacts to wild Seahawks-Lions shootout: Geno Smith, MVP candidate?!

Hawks win!!! The Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions went head to head in a Big 12 style shootout that featured 60 straight minutes of high-scoring offenses overpowering virtually non-existent defenses. The final statline shows that each team finished with more than 500 yards of total offense, putting a combined total of 93 points on the board in a game that was ultimately decided by 3 points. Needless to say, this game got the internet talking. But first:

Once again, the offense got rolling early and put some points on the board, and this week they didn’t let up until they were in the victory formation.

FINAL: @Seahawks put up 555 total yards in a Week 4 road win! #SEAvsDET pic.twitter.com/sUaGT56fgq — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022

The team got their tight ends involved early and often, hitting Will Dissly and Noah Fant for both of Geno Smith’s TDs on the day.

Will Dissly is legit. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 2, 2022

How about these #Seahawks tight ends?! — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) October 2, 2022

Geno Smith continues to impress, as the offense again looked like it was far and away the strongest part of this squad; unlike their first three weeks, they didn’t let up in the second half. Officially, the team scored 24 points in each half. Of course, 6 of these were from Woolen’s pick 6, but still... this Seahawks offense looks like it can score, and people are taking notice.

*whispers* the Seahawks offense is a lot more watchable this year — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 2, 2022

At what point does #Seahawks QB Geno Smith become an MVP candidate? — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) October 2, 2022

A list of QBs with 75% completion, 1000 yards and 5 touchdowns this season:



1. Geno Smith



That’s it. pic.twitter.com/jKNP7CIlKr — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 2, 2022

Geno Smith has the Seahawks offense firing on all cylinders ..did the Broncos trade for the wrong Seattle QB? pic.twitter.com/XzgqWtCkZQ — The Tone Setters (@thetonesetters) October 2, 2022

Geno Smith entered today's game as the NFL's leader in completion percentage.



He completed 76.7 percent of his throws today. — John Skellingt n Fraley (@johndavidfraley) October 2, 2022

Of course, all this offensive success wasn’t without its downsides... for example, Michael Dickson didn’t punt. At all. And that is literally a first in his career.

Seahawks offensive possessions:



TD

TD

FG

TD

Missed FG

TD

FG

TD

End of game



Seattle did not punt against Detroit today. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 2, 2022

And some of you may be excited to know... Scorigami is back!

Tired: The Seahawks defense is bad



Wired: The Seahawks offense is good



Inspired: THE SEAHAWKS’ SCORIGAMI STREAK IS BACK https://t.co/5uxyGF71UX — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 2, 2022

Then there was that Tyler Lockett “whistle” debacle...

I thought I heard a whistle. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) October 2, 2022

Which led to this play:

Speaking of Penny... he put up his best statline of the season and looked reminiscent of Shaun Alexander at times with his ability to be a home run threat any time he touched the ball.

Rashaad Penny today:

17 carries

151 yards

2 TDs pic.twitter.com/DOGz1Qr8Ez — PFF SEA Seahawks (@PFF_Seahawks) October 2, 2022

RASHAAD PENNY. SEAHAWKS WIN. pic.twitter.com/y0LhL6yFtc — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SONTSeattle) October 2, 2022

DK Metcalf made his presence felt in ways outside of the restroom issues, as well. You may recall he had some things to say about Jeff Okudah before the game...

DK Metcalf talking spicy about Jeff Okudah #OnePride pic.twitter.com/SXOtW5Kwwn — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) September 28, 2022

While he had a quiet start, Metcalf backed up his talk and definitely got the better of Okudah on the day, as he had his best game of the season after a quiet start to 2022.

DK Metcalf calmly walking Jeff Okudah to the reception pic.twitter.com/hbhSN2SAFk — PFN Fantasy Football (@PFNFantasy) October 2, 2022

DK Metcalf goes to work on Lions' Jeff Okudah again. Sandbags him to not reveal the ball is arriving. Then throws up his hands last second to catch for 26-yard completion from Geno Smith.



2 catches, 81 yards by Metcalf directly on Okudah on one-on-one, open-field plays — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 2, 2022

Oh my, that's a hell of a catch. DK Metcalf is over 100 yards now after a 26 yard gain. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) October 2, 2022

Of course, the team wasn’t without its struggles... The defense was absolutely getting roasted, as T.J. Hockenson and Josh Reynolds repeatedly found huge gains against the porous pass coverage. In a game where multiple of the opponent’s offensive playmakers were out or limited, this was absolutely ridiculous. And people noticed.

Am I taking crazy pills?? The Lions have like one healthy threat (Hockenson) and all the #Seahawks need to do is double him and play man everywhere else and they can grind this clock to finish the game.



Huge missed tackle by Josh Jones... Not good. — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) October 2, 2022

Hockenson with 654 yards today against Seattle — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) October 2, 2022

Still, Tariq Woolen opened quarter three by doing this, so it wasn’t all bad:

IF YOU DIDN'T KNOW, TARIQ WOOLEN IS VERY FAST!



HIS FIRST TOUCHDOWN OF HIS CAREER!



: #SEAvsDET on FOX pic.twitter.com/e4IFG4IP06 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 2, 2022

And DK Metcalf put the fear into the entire fanbase when reports started swirling of his mysterious trip to the locker room...

DK Metcalf is being carted to the locker room — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 2, 2022

Which of course turned out to be as innocent and innocuous as anyone could possibly have hoped.

DK Metcalf gets carted off. For a bathroom break



pic.twitter.com/QoI6a3PXFJ — George Jarjour (@GeorgeOnTap) October 2, 2022

I think it is fair to say: both fanbases struggled to watch their team’s defense today, as the scoring onslaught was fun but stressful for all.

The #Lions this year are like your fantasy team. Top 3 in points for but last in your league in points against #OnePride — Driven By Detroit Sports (@DrivenByDet) October 2, 2022

Anyone else been this nervous when their team has had 48 points? Lmao — Mikaela Mattes (@mikaelamattes) October 2, 2022

This game is among the most insanest I can remember — Jacson A. Bevens ‍ (@JacsonBevens) October 2, 2022

The Seahawks recovered the onside kick. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 2, 2022

Jamal Adams was quick to react and show some support for his team!

All in all, a win is a win, and a win on the road is great. The Seattle Seahawks are back at .500 after a couple tough weeks. Even more than that, the team went out and had some fun on Sunday morning; they didn’t back down from a high-scoring game, and they ultimately outlasted their opponents. On to New Orleans!