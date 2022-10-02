Seahawks rediscover the art of Scorigami

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Detroit Lions in a 48-45 thriller at Ford Field. Both teams racked up over 500 yards of offense, Seattle never punted, and considering the ugly missed field goal by Jason Myers they should’ve gone above 50 against the Lions for the second consecutive time.

But you know what? I’m glad Jason Myers missed that field goal because the game and the scoreline could’ve been different. Instead, we were treated to the NFL’s first ever 48-45 game. This is a bit of a surprise that this hasn’t been done before but now it has!

Scorigami is, of course, when an NFL scoreline is achieved for the very first time. The Seahawks made this an annual feature from the moment Pete Carroll was hired. Don’t believe me?

2010: Seahawks 36 Cardinals 18

2011: Seahawks 36 Giants 25

2012: Seahawks 58 Cardinals 0

2013: Seahawks 43 Broncos 8 (Super Bowl!)

2014: Seahawks 36 Packers 16

2015: Seahawks 39 Steelers 30

2016: Seahawks 37 49ers 18

2017: Seahawks 46 Colts 18

2018: Seahawks 43 49ers 16

Then the Scorigami stopped. They didn’t manage one in 2019, almost had one in 2020 but gave it up at the last second to the Atlanta Falcons on opening day, and were a yard short from getting one against the Lions last year. Then came 2022 and whether at 48-38 or 48-45, Scorigami was going to happen and we got it.

On a weekend where a Seattle sports drought of considerably greater importance finally ended, the other Seattle sports drought has also finished.

The Scorigami Seahawks have returned, and as always it ends in a W.