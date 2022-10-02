 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter can barely hold it: Fans react to DK Metcalf’s mid-game restroom ride

By Stan Taylor
Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

C’mon, everybody has to go so can’t we all just be adults about it? The answer, of course is ‘No, we cannot.’ Reports started swirling of DK Metcalf being carted off the field during the 3rd quarter of the Seattle Seahawks’ road victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. This caused a great deal of concern, obviously. Adding to this was the relative mystery encircling his departure, leading many to fear for the worst.

Of course, most our fears were assuaged when the real reason for his departure became clear...

Of course, some outlets, like StatMuse, simply took the high road and bypassed the toilet humor, going the highbrow route with a thinker rather than a bawdy quip.

When asked about the lift after the game, Metcalf said the following:

Needless to say, this is just the proverbial tip of the iceberg, as just about every user on twitter seemingly had something to say about this incident. Obviously, DK isn’t the first player who has had to field nature’s call at some point during a game... he is just one of the few who has gotten the spotlight while doing it.

