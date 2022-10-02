Twitter can barely hold it: Fans react to DK Metcalf’s mid-game restroom ride

C’mon, everybody has to go so can’t we all just be adults about it? The answer, of course is ‘No, we cannot.’ Reports started swirling of DK Metcalf being carted off the field during the 3rd quarter of the Seattle Seahawks’ road victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. This caused a great deal of concern, obviously. Adding to this was the relative mystery encircling his departure, leading many to fear for the worst.
DK Metcalf is being carted to the locker room— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 2, 2022
DK Metcalf just got carted off the field.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 2, 2022
Man this game is brutal. Prayers sent up
Pray for DK Metcalf— Sami Jarjour (@SamiOnTap) October 2, 2022
Of course, most our fears were assuaged when the real reason for his departure became clear...
DK Metcalf Cal Raleigh— Curtis Rogers (@AKidFromKent) October 2, 2022
big dumper
DK Metcalf with the first ever poopmobile to the lockerroom pic.twitter.com/xdxft04cuy— Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 2, 2022
How they did DK Metcalf pic.twitter.com/w6oFUVw3YG— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 2, 2022
DK Metcalf got carted to the locker room because he needed to take a shit pic.twitter.com/MCcVWkVsNy— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 2, 2022
DK Metcalf is OUT (Poop) and his return is probable— Cameron (@Camorooni) October 2, 2022
DK Metcalf: Needed to shit— Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) October 2, 2022
Seahawks defense: Is shit
Nevermind...— Russell Hartness (@RussellHartness) October 2, 2022
DK Metcalf just needs to @Seahawks pic.twitter.com/pPqDSYfRul
His facial expression as he left the field was one of "please let me make it to the locker room".— Paul Merca (@paulmerca70601) October 2, 2022
Of course, some outlets, like StatMuse, simply took the high road and bypassed the toilet humor, going the highbrow route with a thinker rather than a bawdy quip.
DK Metcalf Restroom Breaks mid-game: 1— Seahawks Muse (@SeahawksMuse) October 2, 2022
Every other WR: 0
pic.twitter.com/5rL7QSDgSs
When asked about the lift after the game, Metcalf said the following:
DK Metcalf said he didn’t ask for the ride from the sideline to the bathroom in the Seahawks’ locker room during a defensive series. He got offered it.— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 2, 2022
Asked him if he tipped the driver. Metcalf smiled, said, “I didn’t have my wallet!!” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/k8F8OBIPsd
Needless to say, this is just the proverbial tip of the iceberg, as just about every user on twitter seemingly had something to say about this incident. Obviously, DK isn’t the first player who has had to field nature’s call at some point during a game... he is just one of the few who has gotten the spotlight while doing it.
