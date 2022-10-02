Twitter can barely hold it: Fans react to DK Metcalf’s mid-game restroom ride

C’mon, everybody has to go so can’t we all just be adults about it? The answer, of course is ‘No, we cannot.’ Reports started swirling of DK Metcalf being carted off the field during the 3rd quarter of the Seattle Seahawks’ road victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. This caused a great deal of concern, obviously. Adding to this was the relative mystery encircling his departure, leading many to fear for the worst.

DK Metcalf is being carted to the locker room — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 2, 2022

DK Metcalf just got carted off the field.

Man this game is brutal. Prayers sent up — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 2, 2022

Pray for DK Metcalf — Sami Jarjour (@SamiOnTap) October 2, 2022

Of course, most our fears were assuaged when the real reason for his departure became clear...

DK Metcalf Cal Raleigh



big dumper — Curtis Rogers (@AKidFromKent) October 2, 2022

DK Metcalf with the first ever poopmobile to the lockerroom pic.twitter.com/xdxft04cuy — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 2, 2022

How they did DK Metcalf pic.twitter.com/w6oFUVw3YG — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 2, 2022

DK Metcalf got carted to the locker room because he needed to take a shit pic.twitter.com/MCcVWkVsNy — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 2, 2022

DK Metcalf is OUT (Poop) and his return is probable — Cameron (@Camorooni) October 2, 2022

DK Metcalf: Needed to shit



Seahawks defense: Is shit — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) October 2, 2022

His facial expression as he left the field was one of "please let me make it to the locker room". — Paul Merca (@paulmerca70601) October 2, 2022

Of course, some outlets, like StatMuse, simply took the high road and bypassed the toilet humor, going the highbrow route with a thinker rather than a bawdy quip.

DK Metcalf Restroom Breaks mid-game: 1



Every other WR: 0



pic.twitter.com/5rL7QSDgSs — Seahawks Muse (@SeahawksMuse) October 2, 2022

When asked about the lift after the game, Metcalf said the following:

DK Metcalf said he didn’t ask for the ride from the sideline to the bathroom in the Seahawks’ locker room during a defensive series. He got offered it.



Asked him if he tipped the driver. Metcalf smiled, said, “I didn’t have my wallet!!” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/k8F8OBIPsd — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 2, 2022

Needless to say, this is just the proverbial tip of the iceberg, as just about every user on twitter seemingly had something to say about this incident. Obviously, DK isn’t the first player who has had to field nature’s call at some point during a game... he is just one of the few who has gotten the spotlight while doing it.