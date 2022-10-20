Podcast: A midseason Seahawks 2023 Mock Draft!

We’re one-third of the way into the 2022 Seattle Seahawks season, and so far the Seahawks sit at 3-3 and in contention for the NFC West, while the Denver Broncos are a very uninspired 2-4 and are dead last in points scored. Seattle has two first- and second-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft as a result of the Russell Wilson trade, which is seemingly going south very quickly on Denver with his lackluster play.

This week, Field Gulls Podcast host Dan Viens conducted a mock draft using the current standings. In his mock draft the Seahawks pick 5th (Denver’s) and 14th (Seattle’s own), but I believe the tiebreakers actually would have Seattle picking 7th. It’s a mock draft, so don’t get too worked up! Anyway, there were a couple of hypothetical trades made to get us to seven picks.

Does the first of the two Seahawks firsts have to be for a QB? Not necessarily. I’ll spoil the picks for you but not the analysis, which you can get by listening to the audio player below:

Round 1 - Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Round 1 - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Round 2 - Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Round 2 - DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

Round 3 - Andrew Vorhees, OL, USC

Round 3 - Jaylon Carlies, S, Missouri

Round 4 - A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

