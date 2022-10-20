Seahawks News

Ken Walker III could make analytics believe that running backs matter

Seaside Joe 1324: A retrospective on everything special about the Shrewd Negotiator

Enjoying Freedom Off Edge, Uchenna Nwosu Unlocking Full Potential With Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

When the Seattle Seahawks signed Uchenna Nwosu this spring, the organization expected him to be an immediate impact performer in their 3-4 defense. However, he has been even better than anyone could have hoped through six games thanks in large part to the coaching staff cutting him loose as a disruptive edge defender.

How Geno Smith can make Seahawks’ rushing attack even harder to defend - The Athletic

The Seahawks should continue to lean on Geno Smith's legs to help move the chains on third downs and boost their red zone productivity.

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III Making Impact Early In Rookie Campaign

Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is climbing up the stat sheet as he gets acclimated to life in the NFL.

Al Woods “Feels Good” And Other Seahawks Injury Updates From Pete Carroll

Injury updates from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s Wednesday press conference.

Bump's Breakdown: Why it's a big week for Seahawks' secondary - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus of Seattle Sports details what the Seahawks' D will have to do against QB Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense on Sunday.

Ex-Charger Uchenna Nwosu earns much freer, do-what-you-like Seahawks role. It’s working

Ask Uchenna Nwosu what he likes about leaving his native Los Angeles to move to Seattle. He mentions the rain — and the fact that locals keep telling him it’s coming.

Tariq Woolen and Seahawks feeling 'good vibes' in rookie's breakout season

Woolen isn’t the only draft prospect who has gotten that kind of treatment — Bobby Wagner often told the story of how he was “grilled” so hard by the Seahawks during a pre-draft visit that he thought “the last thing” that would happen is the team ever drafting him. Wagner said he realized later the team was just trying “to see how tough I was. But in Indianapolis, the mood changed.

Rams Trade? Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey in Los Angeles' Sights - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Could the Rams get into the race for Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey?

Rams trade rumors: Christian McCaffrey would take LA’s offense to new heights - Turf Show Times

Tutu Atwell should be on the field more often. Matthew Stafford needs to cut down on turnovers.

My-My-My, Myjai! And Cam! And Zaven! - Revenge of the Birds

Thanks to Mac (@azsportsfien), here is a showcase of the Cardinals’ rookie edge rusher Myjai Sanders’ snaps versus the Seahawks.

Five Arizona Cardinals Ruled Out for Thursday Night Football - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have ruled five players out with four more questionable for Thursday Night Football.

Kyle Shanahan is Growing Numb to the 49ers' Injuries - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

With the flurry of injuries to the 49ers every year, Kyle Shanahan is becoming less distraught about them.

49ers news: 3 reasons why you shouldn’t panic over the 49ers' Week 6 loss - Niners Nation

It’s not time to panic.......Yet!

NFL MVP watch 2022: Ranking top candidates, including Josh Allen

Josh Allen? Patrick Mahomes? Jalen Hurts? This year's MVP race is heating up, but who has the early edge?

Week 7 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Is it time to worry about Justin Herbert?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

Steelers, Dolphins hope to get injured QBs back on field - National Football Post

Fresh off snapping a four-game losing streak last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers will try to extend Miami’s own skid to four in a row when they face the

Travis Kelce makes move to help Chiefs clear cap space for notable player

Travis Kelce is being a team player, and he's hoping that his recent move can help out his team sign Odell Beckham Jr.

The failure to date of ballyhooed 2021 rookie QB class is not good for the NFL

We're one season and six games into the careers of those NFL players drafted in 2021. There's still plenty of time to develop. Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts are two examples of players who have been a lot better in Year 3.