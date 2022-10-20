Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 37: Steven Ruiz

It was a great day in the Cigar Lounge, as Mike and I were joined by The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz. Steven is perhaps best known for his weekly QB rankings— an article that I think does a better job of exploring what makes QBs good or not than any of the others I’ve read.

This week, he finally moved Geno Smith ahead of Russell Wilson, so we dive into what parameters he uses to make those distinctions and whether he thinks what we’re seeing from Geno is for real?

We also discuss the defensive turnaround, the richness and viability of Shane Waldron’s offense, and how the Seahawks can beat the Chargers this weekend. Enjoy!

