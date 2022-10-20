Seahawks injury report: Tyler Lockett misses practice for the second straight day

As the Seattle Seahawks continue to get ready this week for their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, they are doing so without a couple of key players at practice so far.

The most noteworthy, and possibly worrisome story, is Tyler Lockett missing practice for the second consecutive day. Lockett continues to nurse a hamstring injury. He caught two passes for 17 yards across five targets on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, but so far has not been on the practice field this week. Lockett has missed just two games in his career, one of them being the final regular season game of 2016 after breaking his leg. His status will continue to be monitored on Friday and likely into the weekend.

Gabe Jackson has also not returned to the field yet after missing the Cardinals game due to a knee/hip injury. He did not practice Wednesday and also did not practice Thursday.

On the positive side, Al Woods and Ryan Neal returned to full participation in practice on Thursday after both being limited on Wednesday.