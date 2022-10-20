Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers

The Carolina Panthers fire sale continues, and they keep giving away players to NFC West teams.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey has been traded to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for multiple draft picks.

Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks, sources tell ESPN.



McCaffrey returns to the Bay Area, where he attended Stanford. pic.twitter.com/R474r3eSkv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2022

How “multiple” are we talking? Well they don’t have a 2023 first-rounder (that belongs to Miami) so they responded by giving up their 2023 second-, third-, and fourth-rounders.

Full terms:

-- The #49ers get star RB Christian McCaffrey.

-- The #Panthers get a 2nd round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024.



Massive. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2022

They have several third-round comp picks so they won’t be broke in terms of 2023 draft capital. Carolina had scant few picks next year and GM Scott Fitterer has at least alleviated that issue.

McCaffrey is arguably the most versatile running back in the league when healthy. Operative words “when healthy.” After not missing any games the first three seasons of his NFL career, McCaffrey only played 10 games total from 2020 to 2021. While he’s missed no time this season he’s been on the injury report on a few occasions.

On an otherwise dismal Panthers offense, McCaffrey has racked up 785 yards from scrimmage and was almost the entirety of their offense in last Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He’s really good! And Kyle Shanahan will undoubtedly look to him to jump start a struggling 49ers offense.

Carolina traded Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals earlier in the week. Now McCaffrey is San Francisco-bound. Wonder who’s next and where to?