Podcast: The state of the NFC West, and the Seahawks defense

The NFC West lived up to the billing as an extremely tough division last year, sending three teams to the postseason, two to the Conference Championship, and obviously the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl. This year has started out with no NFC West teams above .500 through six weeks, and injuries ravaging both the San Francisco 49ers and Rams significantly. The Arizona Cardinals are 3-4 but have scarcely looked like a team poised for an improvement from last year’s wild card berth.

And then there are the Seattle Seahawks, projected to be one of the worst teams in the league, but sitting at 3-3 and tied for first in the division. They have one of the league’s best offenses but a poor defense, which is something I don’t believe many believed would happen. At the very least, the offense led by Geno Smith has been the real shock.

There’s still a lot of football to play but the NFC West is wide open, and it’s very possible that only the division winner will qualify for the postseason.

Field Gulls Podcast host Dayna O’Gorman and yours truly talked about the NFC West and the Seattle Seahawks defense. We recorded this before the 49ers acquired Christian McCaffrey and obviously before the Cardinals defeated the Saints on Thursday Night Football, but it doesn’t really impact the content that much. Have a listen in the audio player below!

Subscribe to the Field Gulls Podcast!

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Stitcher

iHeartRadio

Megaphone RSS

Google Podcasts