2023 NFL Draft: Quarterbacks - Seaside Joe

QB Survivor, Week 3: Projecting draft pick range for each cast member

Tre Brown 'Really Close' to Returning, Bolstering Seahawks' Secondary Competition - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Once Tre Brown returns to practice, he will likely be thrust into the competition against Mike Jackson, Sidney Jones, and Artie Burns at left cornerback, pushing to get back into the starting lineup after impressing in the Seattle Seahawks secondary as a rookie.

Why Seahawks’ Tariq Woolen is in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year discussion - The Athletic

In a season when many rookie defenders are excelling, one who got passed on more than most in the draft is not getting passed on now.

Seahawks Insiders Podcast: Previewing Seahawks at Chargers

After a great performance from the defense vs. the Cardinals, the Seahawks head to L.A. and look to contain a high-powered Chargers offense.

Thursday Round-Up: Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett On Pace for Career Year

Seahawks veteran wideout Tyler Lockett continues to amaze in year eight, which could be a career-year.

Some players I want to touch on today… « Seahawks Draft Blog

I’m continuing to plough through games to fill out my horizontal board which already has 116 names on it. Considering I haven’t previously started a board until well after the college football season — I hope this provides some scope on the work I’m trying to put in this year, ahead of a huge draft for the Seahawks in 2023.

K.J. Wright: What changed for Seahawks' D in 'phenomenal performance' - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks' defense turned in its best performance of 2022 last week, and K.J. Wright shares what stood out the most from the win.

Bumpus: How Seahawks can get after 2 Chargers stars in Week 7 - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus breaks down how the Seahawks can attack two of the Los Angeles' Chargers' biggest stars this week.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith shows off acting chops and play-calling acumen vs. Cardinals

I think it goes back to Geno having a good understanding of the defensive structure and where there are things that he can get to in a toolbox that he has to utilize and get to at the right time,’’ Waldron said. He did an excellent job there of getting to it. Smith on Thursday said the reason he did so was seeing that Arizona had eight defenders at the line of scrimmage.

Pete Carroll, Seahawks owe one to Frank Wilson, the coach who moved Tariq Woolen to corner

Los Angeles CB Jalen Ramsey Believes Rams 'Are In A Really Good Spot' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Jalen Ramsey discussed the Rams slow 3-3 start to the season and why he thinks they'll turn it around.

Rams defensive overview post-week 6: ‘The Bobby Wagner rule’ - Turf Show Times

Bobby Wagner ranked by PFF as number one linebacker through six weeks

49ers news: The 49ers are the healthiest they’ve been in a month, with multiple starters returning - Niners Nation

Bosa, Williams, and Verrett practiced again.

How the NFL Has Caught up to 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan's Scheme - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing how NFL defenses have caught up to San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme.

Arizona Cardinals: Four Takeaways From 42-34 Win Over Saints - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals had plenty of positives in their Week 8 victory vs. the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night.

Arizona Cardinals are opportunistic and efficient in big ‘Thursday Night Football’ win over New Orleans Saints - Revenge of the Birds

Not sure where this team has been.

Not sure if this team will come back.

Cardinals solve scoring woes with help of 22-point burst in under two minutes to beat Saints

The Cardinals had struggled offensively all season, but their 42 points on Thursday were their most under coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Kyler Murray drops F-bomb on Kliff Kingsbury in heated confrontation

Kyler Murray was seen yelling at Kliff Kingsbury and dropped an F-bomb on the Arizona Cardinals head coach.

NFL Offense Is Dead — But It’s Unlikely Two-High Coverage Is The Guilty Party | FiveThirtyEight

It’s almost November, and NFL offenses still can’t find the end zone. That may not sound terribly surprising to anyone who’s watched the Denver Broncos play thr…

2022 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Cardinals' win over Saints on Thursday

The Cardinals scored 22 straight points to turn an eight-point first-half deficit into a 14-point first-half lead en route to a big win over the Saints on Thursday night.

Move The Sticks: Last 4 MVPs looking to bounce back & impactful players despite their stat line

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

RB Index, Week 7: Do NOT let these seven running backs hit free agency in the coming NFL offseason

With a number of explosive running backs approaching free agency, Maurice Jones-Drew spotlights seven guys who CANNOT be allowed to hit the open market next March. Plus, MJD's updated ranking of the top 15 RBs features three new faces.

With Sean Payton gone, the Saints are a mess as they fall to 2-5 with loss to Cardinals

It's not easy losing a head coach who has a case to knock on the door of the Hall of Fame.

Aaron Rodgers thinks he can fix the Packers' broken offense. Should Matt LaFleur hand him the keys?

Six games into the season with a dragging offense, we should stop debating and take Aaron Rodgers at his word. Whatever the Green Bay Packers are doing, it’s not working.