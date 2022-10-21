 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seahawks final injury report: Tyler Lockett held out of practice again, listed as questionable

The Seahawks’ star receiver isn’t a lock to play against the Chargers.

By Lyle Goldstein
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks released their final injury report on Friday afternoon with players’ game status ahead of Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tyler Lockett, who did not practice all week due to a hamstring injury, is technically listed as “Questionable” for the game. But head coach Pete Carroll pretty much put any concerns regarding his star wide receiver to rest during his press conference.

Lockett has played in every game this season, and it looks as if that will remain the same after this weekend, barring something unforeseen last minute. His only missed games of his career were for his broken leg suffered in the penultimate week of the 2016 regular season, and last December’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams after he contracted COVID-19.

Sidney Jones was added to the injury report late on Friday, as he is now also listed as “Questionable” along with Lockett. Jones was nowhere to be found on the injury report on either Wednesday or Thursday but is now listed to be battling a groin injury.

Meanwhile Gabe Jackson, Artie Burns and Penny Hart, all of whom did not practice this week, are listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game.

On the flip side, the Chargers will be without WR Josh Palmer and TE Donald Parham due to concussions. Top receiver Keenan Allen is a game-time decision.

