Seahawks final injury report: Tyler Lockett held out of practice again, listed as questionable

The Seahawks released their final injury report on Friday afternoon with players’ game status ahead of Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Updated #Seahawks Week 7 injury report w/ Friday practice participation. CB Sidney Jones was added as questionable (groin). Dee Eskridge missed practice for the birth of his child. pic.twitter.com/F8413MQlE1 — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) October 21, 2022

Tyler Lockett, who did not practice all week due to a hamstring injury, is technically listed as “Questionable” for the game. But head coach Pete Carroll pretty much put any concerns regarding his star wide receiver to rest during his press conference.

Tyler Lockett has “really good” chances of playing Sunday, Pete Carroll says. Tyler didn’t practice this week, move that was precautionary, Pete says. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 21, 2022

Lockett has played in every game this season, and it looks as if that will remain the same after this weekend, barring something unforeseen last minute. His only missed games of his career were for his broken leg suffered in the penultimate week of the 2016 regular season, and last December’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams after he contracted COVID-19.

Sidney Jones was added to the injury report late on Friday, as he is now also listed as “Questionable” along with Lockett. Jones was nowhere to be found on the injury report on either Wednesday or Thursday but is now listed to be battling a groin injury.

Meanwhile Gabe Jackson, Artie Burns and Penny Hart, all of whom did not practice this week, are listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game.

On the flip side, the Chargers will be without WR Josh Palmer and TE Donald Parham due to concussions. Top receiver Keenan Allen is a game-time decision.