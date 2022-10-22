#np MMMFood by MF DOOM

Seahawks News

Vision Board: Seahawks-Chargers - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1326: Ken Walker's breakout day, Uchenna's revenge, and gluing hands to the ball

Seattle Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks on Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler: 'Like a Bowling Ball' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks knows what he's up against on Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Friday Round-Up: Tariq Woolen Ranked Top-10 Shutdown Corner by NFL Next Gen Stats

Seahawks rookie corner Tariq Woolen continues to earn praise for his standout play.

Week 7 Injury Report: Seahawks at Chargers

Details on the Seahawks’ injury situation heading into their Week 7 game against the Chargers, including game status designations.

Is Pete Carroll's rookie class the future for the Seahawks? - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

Seattle's rookie class has already impressed six weeks into the season.

Ryan Neal confident in Seahawks' turnaround, Tariq Woolen's play - Seattle Sports

Ryan Neal joined The Huddle to talk about Seahawks rookie CB Tariq Woolen and that the defense is making a turn in the right direction.

Bumpus: The rookie defender that will be Seahawks' X factor vs Chargers - Seattle Sports

When the Seahawks face the Chargers, Michael Bumpus thinks rookie linebacker Boye Mafe will be a key factor in the matchup.

Seahawks could win over some doubters with victory vs. Chargers

Until we win a lot of games, we are not going to get any credit,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. If that’s going to come we have to win a lot of games here. They are looking — people that have an opinion, that have one of those megaphones — they’ll have to deal with us eventually if we can keep doing something.

How Geno Smith Has Resurrected His NFL Career In Seattle

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Hurts all play in the NFC. Yet as we approach the midway point of the 2022 NFL season, the conference's highest-rated passer is none other than Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Geno Smith. Smith was essentially left for dead by the professional football community midway through the previous decade.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams 'Made a Push' Alongside San Francisco 49ers in Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Trade Sweepstakes - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams came up short on a potential deal to acquire Carolina Panthers running Christian McCaffrey via trade. Instead, the San Francisco 49ers struck gold.

Rams Offensive Line: Is Alaric Jackson the answer at left tackle? - Turf Show Times

Can Alaric Jackson be the Rams’ left tackle of the future?

Red Rain Podcast: ARI 42 NO 34 Kliff Notes - Revenge of the Birds

Today, in this Saul Goodman Special, we talk about the major difference in how the Cardinals played and behaved in their 42-34 home win on Thursday Night Football. Plus, in light of the Christian McCaffrey trade, we will pose three trade scenarios that could give the Cardinals an added advantage in the NFC West.

Arizona Cardinals Safety Budda Baker Praises Defense After Saints Win - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker spoke with reporters after the game and praised the defense for their play while also having some fun with Marco Wilson.

How Jeff Wilson Jr. Feels about the 49ers Trading for Christian McCaffrey - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Jeff Wilson Jr. explains how he feels about the San Francisco 49ers trading for Christian McCaffrey, who will take Wilson Jr.'s starting job.

Kawakami: Why the 49ers decided they had to get Christian McCaffrey - The Athletic

The trade for McCaffrey shows the 49ers believe they can — maybe even that they should — win the Super Bowl this season.

49ers GM John Lynch on the importance of RBs: We’ve taken our swings at them because we feel it’s really important to the way we play - Niners Nation

"I think it gave the locker room a jolt when he walked in there."

Around The NFL

NFL Week 7 injuries - Keenan Allen, Jonathan Taylor, more

Our NFL Nation reporters have the latest injury updates to key players entering Week 7.

NFL Week 7 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips

What to watch for in every game. Bold predictions. Fantasy advice. Key stats to know. And, of course, final score picks. It's all here for Week 7.

Top 10 early steals from the 2022 NFL Draft class; Round 1 punchline Cole Strange is a Year 1 stud

Who are the early steals from the 2022 NFL Draft? Bucky Brooks ranks his top 10, with two teams boasting a pair of these instant-impact overachievers. Plus, Cole Strange's quick emergence from Round 1 punchline to Year 1 stud.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.