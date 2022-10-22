In a surprise to no one, Seahawks rookie class grades out highly among fans

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

There is no hiding the optimism among fans of the Seattle Seahawks fans following a 3-3 performance through the first six weeks of the season, and with dreams of first place in the division in their mind. With the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams on the bye, there is a very real possibility that the Hawks could move from a three-way tie for first into holding sole possession of first place this week. That said, in order to do so they will need to upset the favored Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi stadium in order to so that.

However, given how the performance of the defense in Week 6, that is not as an unreasonable ask as it may have appears just earlier this month. That is reflected in the fact that the overwhelming majority of fans have faith that the team is heading in the right direction overall.

In particular, so many fans are confident that the team is heading in the right direction that the expectations for the outcome of the season have become elevated relative to earlier in the year.

And, of course, the reason why those expectations have been elevated and why optimism is running wild among Hawks fans has to do with the performance of Geno Smith and the many rookies who are performing at a high level. For the first time in a long time Seattle has a rookie class that is not just on the field, but they are on the field performing at a high level, and fans recognize that.

Now it’s simply a matter of those rookies continuing to perform over the remainder of the eleven weeks of the 2022 season.

