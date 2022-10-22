2023 Broncos Draft Picks Watch: Russell Wilson out of Jets game with hamstring injury

For the second year in a row, injury against a Los Angeles team has resulted in Russell Wilson missing a start.

Already playing through a partially torn lat near his throwing shoulder, it’s Wilson’s hamstring will keep him out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

While Russell Wilson wanted to play despite a hamstring injury and did everything he could to play, the Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett will hold back the 9-time Pro Bowl QB vs. the Jets to allow him to heal and prevent a lingering injury, per sources.



Brett Rypien gets the start. pic.twitter.com/UR11TisM8S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2022

Wilson was listed as questionable on the injury report but Rypien had been getting reps while Russ’ practice workload was reduced. Denver has a bye in two weeks so we’ll see if he’s also held out of the London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and given extra time to heal, the “wolverine blood” bit aside.

I’m not going to rehash Wilson’s poor start to his Broncos career since you’ve all pretty much watched at least highlights or seen the stats that Denver is dead last in points scored. Wilson has been an iron man for virtually his entire career, and the only time prior to last year’s busted finger that he was even at risk of missing a game was his sprained ankle/MCL sprain back-to-back combo to start 2016. Now he’s got two injuries again in 2022 but this time he’s going to be out for at least a week.

Brett Rypien’s only career start (and last NFL regular season action) came against the Jets in 2020, going 19/31 for 242 yards and 2 touchdown passes but 3 interceptions, including a pick-six to former Seahawks cornerback Pierre Desir. Denver still won that game 37-28, but that year’s Jets team started 0-13 and this year’s is 4-2.

As always, a Broncos loss is a Seahawks win thanks to having Denver’s 2023 first- and second-rounder (and fifth-rounder). We ain’t got any prior emotional attachments to Brett Rypien, therefore making discourse about rooting for/against Wilson in his Broncos performances moot for this week, and regardless...

Go Jets!