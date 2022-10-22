BRUUUUCE!: Seahawks elevate pair from practice squad for Sunday

Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks face off against the Los Angeles Chargers they will do so with the benefit of a familiar face for the first time in a couple of years.

How much the soon-to-be 35-year old Bruce Irvin has left in the tank as either an edge setting linebacker or pass rushing specialist remains to be seen, and Hawks fans will get their first hint of what he might be able to add in 2022 against the Chargers.

In addition to elevating Irvin to the roster, the team also elevated cornerback Xavier Crawford to the 53 man roster, the third time this season the team has done so with Crawford. That means that Crawford is out of elevations for the 2022 regular season, and that if the team needs his services going forward he must be added to the 53-man active roster. Crawford is likely to see the field on special teams while also providing depth at cornerback, a position that is suddenly hurting with Sidney Jones (Questionable - Groin), Artie Burns (Doubtful - Groin) and Isaiah Dunn (Out - Hamstring) all on the Friday injury report.

In addition, Joey Blount being downgraded to questionable with an illness creates a need on special teams, as Blount has been one of the leaders in special teams snaps against both the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6.