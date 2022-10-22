Podcast: Seahawks vs. Chargers preview show with Corbin Smith

We’re one day away from the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that could see the winner take sole possession of first place in their respective division. That’s all dependent on what happens in the 49ers-Chiefs game, but regardless there’s a lot at stake here as we approach the midway mark of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Neither team has a win over a team with a winning record, but keep in mind that only nine teams even have a winning record! Can the Seahawks build on their outstanding defensive performance against the Cardinals? Will the Chargers’ solid pass defense give Geno Smith and company fits? Will the Seahawks rushing offense, led by Kenneth Walker III, exploit a vulnerable Chargers defense? So many questions we’ll find out very soon.

Field Gulls Podcast host Dan Viens was joined by Seahawks insider Corbin Smith of All Seahawks to preview this matchup between two former division rivals. Have a listen to their breakdown of the game in the audio player below!

