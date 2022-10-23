Seahawks vs. Chargers: How to watch Week 7 matchup

The Seattle Seahawks (3-3) and Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) are both tied for first place in their respective divisions, and with a win at SoFi Stadium and a favorable result in the 49ers vs. Chiefs game could get either team in sole possession of top spot.

Seattle is coming off a dominant defensive performance over the Arizona Cardinals, sparking a major shift from previous weeks of rotten play at that end of the field. The offense came back down to earth a bit, but Geno Smith still engineered a clutch touchdown drive late that was finished off by the rookie running back sensation Kenneth Walker III. On Monday night the Chargers did the Seahawks a solid by beating the Denver Broncos, sending them to 2-4 and improving the draft picks that Denver sent to Seattle in the Russell Wilson trade. It was not an impressive showing as a whole by Los Angeles, but Dustin Hopkins got the game-winner even at the cost of a 2-4 hamstring injury. They’ve won three in a row, but the Seahawks are very much live dogs here to pull off an upset over Justin Herbert and company.

Here are all the details fans need on this Week 7 battle between two former AFC West rivals, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, October 23, 2022

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

Channel: FOX (Coverage map here)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez (sideline reporter: Laura Okmin)

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, California

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | FOX Sports | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Odds

The Seahawks are 4.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 50.5, just like it was last week.

