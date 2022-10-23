Seahawks News

Why do some Seahawks fans hate Pete Carroll so much?

Seaside Joe 1327: Love and hate come from the same place

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith Ready For 'Another Challenge' Against Los Angeles Chargers Defense Week 7 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks will look to move to 4-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Seahawks Elevate Bruce Irvin & Xavier Crawford From Practice Squad; Place Isaiah Dunn On IR

The Seahawks made a few roster moves ahead of their trip to Los Angeles for their Week 7 game against the Chargers.

What To Watch In The Seahawks’ Week 7 Game At The L.A. Chargers

Players, matchups and storylines to watch in the Seahawks’ Week 7 game against the Chargers.

Defenses under scrutiny when Chargers host Seahawks in Week 7 - Seattle Sports

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll and Chargers HC Brandon Staley want to see if their defenses can put two solid games together.

Bumpus: Why Diggs is so important for Seahawks vs Herbert, Chargers - Seattle Sports

When the Seahawks go to Los Angeles to face the Chargers, Michael Bumpus will be keeping a close eye on Quandre Diggs.

Seahawks activate Bruce Irvin and Xavier Crawford for game vs. Chargers

The Seahawks elevated two players off the practice squad Saturday for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the Chargers — outside linebacker Bruce Irvin and cornerback Xavier Crawford. They also placed cornerback Isaiah Dunn (hamstring) on injured reserve. Irvin was signed to the practice squad last week and will play in a game for the Seahawks for the third time in his career.

Fumble man: Punchin’ Coby Bryant teaming with Tariq Woolen in wondrous Seahawks rookie duo

Coby Bryant has a Halloweeen-themed secret to his skill at forcing so many fumbles.

NFC West News

After Injury Woes, Do Los Angeles Rams Have NFL's Worst Offensive Line? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have fell victim to several injuries on the offensive line, and subpar play has occurred as a result. Has the collective performance been bad enough to relegate the Rams to the bottom of the barrel among NFL offensive lines?

Rams defense position grades: Do the Rams have a top-10 defense? - Turf Show Times

Grading the defensive position groups at the bye week

In the span of about a minute, two maligned Cardinals may have saved the season - Revenge of the Birds

In a game the Cardinals had to have, two previously maligned players stepped up big time.

Arizona Cardinals Still Very Much Alive in NFC West Race - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are still one game back from ,500, but the NFC West is still in reach.

Did the 49ers Trade Too Much to Acquire Christian McCaffrey? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers gave up a haul of draft picks to the Panthers for Christian McCaffrey. Such a haul can be questionable for an injury prone player.

NFL Trade Deadline: The 49ers’ move for Christian McCaffrey signals ‘Super Bowl or Bust’ - Niners Nation

The 49ers made a stunning move on Thursday night, adding the 26-year old to a loaded offense.

Around The NFL

NFL Week 7 expert roundtable: After McCaffrey trade, who’s next? Can Jets, Giants stay hot? - The Athletic

The rest of Week 7 roars to life Sunday with the Jets and Giants hitting the road, Chiefs-49ers and the return of several big-name QBs.

Do Buffalo Bills need to make moves before trade deadline? - Buffalo Bills- ESPN

The Bills enter the bye at 5-1 and without any glaring roster holes. What moves could they consider making, and what's next after the bye?

Lions sign punter Jack Fox to three-year extension

Lions punter Jack Fox is signing a three-year extension that will pay him a league-high $3.775 million per year and includes $7.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Report: NFL rivals have brutal assessment of Aaron Rodgers

Rival NFL evaluators had a very negative assessment of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently.