 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 NFL Season: Week 7 early games open thread

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

There is 1 (one) game this entire weekend in which both teams are above .500.

That game? You guessed it: Colts (3-2-1) at Titans (3-2).

Enjoy the 10 AM slate. Check out 506 Sports for the maps.

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...