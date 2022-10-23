2022 NFL Season: Seahawks-Chargers 1st Quarter game thread

It’s been 12 years since the Seattle Seahawks last defeated the Chargers. Earl Thomas picked off Philip Rivers twice, Leon Washington scored on kickoff returns twice, and Pete Carroll had what was probably his first signature victory as Seahawks head coach.

If the Seahawks win and the 49ers lose to the Chiefs, Seattle will have sole possession of top spot in the NFC West. If they lose then uh... they lose, and perhaps the Chargers could find themselves atop the AFC West.

Geno Smith goes up against his old team. Gerald Everett goes up against his old team. Uchenna Nwosu is ready to wreak havoc against the team he started his career with! Brandon Staley is ready to go for it on 4th down a million times while Pete Carroll calls timeout before punting on 4th and inches from the Chargers’ 41. Joe Lombardi is fired up at the 40 stick routes he intends to call with Justin Herbert as his QB, while Shane Waldron is excited at the idea of literally any receiver going up against JC Jackson.

Let’s have some fun!

SEA!!!