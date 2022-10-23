No surprises for Seahawks as Sidney Jones and Artie Burns inactive again

The biggest inactive news for fans of the Seattle Seahawks may be the fact that the hero and savior of the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson, is inactive with a hamstring injury for the matchup against the New York Jets. However amusing that may be and however that might help improve the positioning of the first and second round picks the Seahawks hold of the Broncos in the 2023 NFL draft, the Hawks are also playing Sunday.

Shifting attention to the Seahawks game against the Los Angeles Chargers, there are no real surprises on the inactive list for the Hawks.

It appears as though the PR people for the Hawks forgot that Isaiah Dunn was ruled out on Friday, and it’s no surprise with the others as Gabe Jackson, Penny Hart and Artie Burns were all listed as doubtful. In addition, with Sidney Jones having been listed as questionable combined with the elevation of Xavier Crawford from the practice squad makes Jones’ absence expected.

So, the full list of inactives is:

WR Penny Hart

RG Gabe Jackson

CB Isaiah Dunn

CB Artie Burns

CB Sidney Jones

S Teez Tabor

The Hawks have only six inactives Sunday in spite of having elevated both Crawford and Bruce Irvin for the game because there are only 54 players available to play. The Hawks have had an open roster spot on the active roster since moving Rashaad Penny to injured reserve ahead of the Week 6 win over the Arizona Cardinals.