Seahawks vs. Chargers: Live game updates, highlights, score summary

The Seattle Seahawks (3-3) are tied for top spot in the NFC West, but with a win today against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) and a loss by the San Francisco 49ers to the Kansas City Chiefs, they could grab sole possession of first place as we near the end of October. The same can be said for the Chargers, who can take the lead in the AFC West if they win and the Chiefs lose to the 49ers. A pretty important inter-conference matchup at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood!

1st Quarter

This was a drive of two Kenneths. Seahawks rookie Kenneth Walker got a big run on the game’s third play, but Geno Smith threw a pass that was intercepted by Kenneth Murray on the next snap. It looked like Tyler Lockett was interfered with by Asante Samuel Jr but no call was made. The Chargers failed to take advantage and were stuffed on 3rd and 4th and 1 on running plays with Austin Ekeler.

Pass interference was the theme of the next drive. JC Jackson got flagged for fouling DK Metcalf, then Metcalf was called for OPI on Jackson, and then Bryce Callahan interfered Tyler Lockett on 3rd and 13. Geno Smith converted two 3rd down passes to Marquise Goodwin, of which the latter was a 3rd and 15 touchdown! 7-0 Seahawks.

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter: Marquise Goodwin 20-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith - SEA 7, LAC 0

The Seahawks return home for a showdown with the surprising New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1:25 PM PT on FOX.