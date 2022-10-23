Injury Update: DK Metcalf out with knee injury

The Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Chargers just finished the first quarter of their Week 7 game at SoFi Stadium, and while the Hawks hold a 17-0 lead entering the second quarter there is some potentially very bad news.

.@Seahawks injury update: WR DK Metcalf is Out (knee). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 23, 2022

DK Metcalf, of course, just signed an extension during training camp and has played a major role in the offensive success of the Seahawks through the first six weeks of the season. With Tyler Lockett already nursing a hamstring injury, the potential to be down one of their top receiving threats while their other top receiving threat is playing through injury is certainly far from ideal.

Field Gulls will work to keep readers updated on all the news from the game, including any updates regarding Metcalf and his knee. However, given that he has been ruled out this quickly is not a good sign, so the update from Pete in his postgame presser will be significant.