Injury Updates: Phil Haynes and Nick Bellore out with concussions

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers are fighting a war of attrition Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. After both teams saw huge losses, with the Hawks standout wide receiver DK Metcalf being carted to the locker room, the Chargers watched cornerback J.C. Jackson get carted off with an ugly knee injury just before half.

Then, in the third quarter the Seahawks lost a pair of key players to concussions, with special teams captain and right guard Phil Haynes both getting ruled out.

.@Seahawks injury update: G Phil Haynes is Out (concussion). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 23, 2022

.@Seahawks injury update: LB Nick Bellore is Out (concussion). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 23, 2022

Haynes, of course, had been playing because the regular starter at right guard, Gabe Jackson, is out with hip and knee injuries. In Haynes’ absence the Hawks will turn to second year lineman Jake Curhan.

Losing Bellore could be a significant blow to the embattled special teams unit for the Hawks, as he is not only the snaps leader for the group, but also the special teams captain.