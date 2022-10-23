Watch: Marquise Goodwin with two first half touchdowns

The Seattle Seahawks are locked in a high scoring offensive battle with the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. The Hawks will play the remainder of the game without DK Metcalf, who has been ruled out with a knee injury, and that means they will need someone else to step up in the receiver room.

So far Sunday, that has been Marquise Goodwin, whose production through the first half has almost matched his entire production through the first six weeks of the season. At half he is sitting with four receptions for 67 yards and a pair of touchdowns after entering the game with 79 yards on six catches without hauling in a scoring pass so far this season.

His first quarter touchdown game in the back corner of the end zone.

And his second touchdown reception was in the front corner of the end zone, elevating to haul in the pass.

Now it’s time to see what Goodwin can do in the second half.