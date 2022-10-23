 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reacts to ‘special’ Seahawks rookie Kenneth Walker’s dazzling performance vs. Chargers

It was another phenomenal day for the former Michigan State star.

By Stan Taylor
@GoodGuyAtSports
/ new
NFL: OCT 23 Seahawks at Chargers Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kenneth Walker III is only a handful of games into his NFL career, but he is already proving to be a special player for the Seattle Seahawks. After being called into a starting role much earlier than initially anticipated, Walker has responded by looking exactly like the player the team hoped they had found when they drafted him in the second round last Spring. After rushing for touchdowns in back to back games against the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals, he ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns during Seattle’s win over the Chargers on Sunday. For what this is worth, he reached an impressive top speed of 22.09 MPH, making him the fastest ball carrier of the season so far... but more on that later. Even more impressive, he is is pushing into elite territory in forcing missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus, as you can see below. Suffice to say, Walker isn’t just running fast, he is running hard, and Twitter noticed.

To be fair, Kenneth Walker’s great performance required a bit of teamwork... the offensive line deserves some credit too!

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...