Twitter reacts to ‘special’ Seahawks rookie Kenneth Walker’s dazzling performance vs. Chargers

Kenneth Walker III is only a handful of games into his NFL career, but he is already proving to be a special player for the Seattle Seahawks. After being called into a starting role much earlier than initially anticipated, Walker has responded by looking exactly like the player the team hoped they had found when they drafted him in the second round last Spring. After rushing for touchdowns in back to back games against the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals, he ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns during Seattle’s win over the Chargers on Sunday. For what this is worth, he reached an impressive top speed of 22.09 MPH, making him the fastest ball carrier of the season so far... but more on that later. Even more impressive, he is is pushing into elite territory in forcing missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus, as you can see below. Suffice to say, Walker isn’t just running fast, he is running hard, and Twitter noticed.

Most missed tackles forced on runs among NFC RBs:



⭐️ Kenneth Walker - 22 (44 attempts)



Dalvin Cook - 22 (94 attempts)

Saquon Barkley - 20 (119 attempts) pic.twitter.com/tdNfqdRWs5 — PFF (@PFF) October 22, 2022

SEAHAWKS TOUCHDOWN. KENNETH WALKER BABY. pic.twitter.com/opY7YgLRPp — Sami Jarjour (@SamiOnTap) October 23, 2022

Kenneth Walker III is just as dominate and comfortable in the NFL as he was in college. He is SPECIAL. #Seahawks #KennethWalker #Rookie pic.twitter.com/AM8COE2Yko — Mikaela Mattes (@mikaelamattes) October 23, 2022

I know it's been just 1 week. But man I am blown away by Kenneth Walker already. The moves he makes, he clearly has the potential to be the best pure runner in the NFL. A special special talent. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) October 20, 2022

Kenneth Walker won Michigan State 11 games last year by himself — Evan Fox (@evanfoxy) October 23, 2022

Kenneth Walker my GOD. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) October 23, 2022

Hawks could have both offensive (Kenneth Walker) and defensive (Tariq Woolen) Rookies of Year. Yes, they could. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) October 23, 2022

"With the 41st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft the Seattle Seahawks select Kenneth Walker III, running back, Michigan State University." https://t.co/B1KPweN4j7 — Hustle Chillson (@HustleChillson) October 22, 2022

Kenneth Walker reached a top speed of 22.09 mph on his 74-yard TD run, the fastest speed reached by a ball carrier this season.@Seahawks | #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/BhFliV18v7 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 23, 2022

idk how Kenneth Walker III puts up highlight reel runs every single week since he didn't catch passes at Michigan State — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) October 23, 2022

Remember when people said kenneth walker wouldnt translate to the nfl and wasnt as good as hassan haskins?? Lmfao those were the days … pic.twitter.com/l5xVGyaDVO — Neon Keon Enthusiast (@TechnologiesIgs) October 23, 2022

Since stepping in as the Seahawks RB1 in Week 5, Kenneth Walker has rushed for:



88 yards, 1 TD

97 yards, 1 TD

168 yards, 2 TD (and counting) pic.twitter.com/yCOKqj6pSn — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) October 23, 2022

Kenneth Walker is more than I ever expected — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) October 23, 2022

To be fair, Kenneth Walker’s great performance required a bit of teamwork... the offensive line deserves some credit too!