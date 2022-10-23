Pete Carroll says Seahawks won’t know extent of DK Metcalf’s knee injury until Monday

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium to move to 4-3. The victory, combined with the Los Angeles Rams being on a bye and the San Francisco 49ers losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, allowed the Hawks to move all alone into first place in the NFC West.

That is certainly reason to celebrate, but any celebration may be muted given the update on the knee injury of stud wide receiver DK Metcalf that head coach Pete Carroll provided in his post game presser.

Pete Carroll said DK Metcalf needs to get an MRI before they know the extent of his knee injury. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) October 24, 2022

The big question here, of course, will be what Pete means by “the extent of the injury”. According to Carroll x-rays were negative - which would be expected with the type of injury Metcalf suffered - so waiting for the MRI to learn the extent of the injury could mean the team believes Metcalf suffered a significant injury, but won’t know if there is additional damage until the MRI is complete.

Updates are likely to come Monday, and Field Gulls will keep readers updates as those updates are made available.