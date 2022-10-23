2023 Broncos Draft Picks Watch: Denver’s aversion to scoring continues, lose at home to Jets

Russell Wilson was out for the Denver Broncos due to his hamstring injury, and the results with Brett Rypien at quarterback unsurprisingly didn’t actually improve the Broncos offense. Denver is now 2-5 after a 16-9 loss to the Jets, who are now 5-2 and looking like they have a fearsome defense under Robert Saleh.

Rypien was 24/46 for 225 yards, an interception, but at least he only took one sack. Once again the Denver defense was outstanding, holding the New York Jets to just 260 total yards of offense and 10 first downs. A 62-yard touchdown run by rookie running back Breece Hall, who unfortunately might have torn his ACL later in the game, was the only time the Denver defense was seriously compromised.

THERE GOES THAT MAN.@BreeceH 62 yards to the crib!!#NYJvsDEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/CbTJxGpRch — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 23, 2022

Rypien still had a couple of chances to get a game-tying (if not game-winning with a 2-point conversion) drive, but he challenged Sauce Gardner twice and came up empty.

Denver averaged just 4.3 yards per play and their only touchdown drive ended in a missed extra point. Brandon McManus also missed a field goal, so it was that kind of day. They were shutout in the 2nd half and remain the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL.

Draft Pick Status: I keep repeating this but if you need a reminder - the Seahawks have the Broncos’ 2023 first-rounder, second-rounder, and fifth-rounder so every Broncos loss is a win for Seattle. At the moment the Broncos pick is 6th in the draft order.

Up Next: In a move that may severely reverse the NFL’s inroads made to grow the game in the United Kingdom, the Broncos take on the also 2-5 Jacksonville Jaguars in London on October 30th. Nathaniel Hackett says Russell Wilson is “trending” towards playing next week.