Seahawks News

Seahawks-Chargers final: Stock Up, Stock Down led by Ryan Neal, Marquise Goodwin

Seaside Joe 1328: Seattle improves to 4-3 by knocking off an old AFC West rival

Ken Walker III, Unlikely Heroes Key Seahawks' Dominant 37-23 Road Win vs. Chargers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With Ken Walker III bouncing off tacklers and ripping off explosive runs as the star attraction, Marquise Goodwin and Ryan Neal came through with crucial plays to help the Seattle Seahawks vault into first place in the NFC West with a commanding road victory.

Rapid Reaction: Kenneth Walker III Has Himself A Day In LA

Notes and takeaways from the Week 7 Win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Updates On DK Metcalf And Other Seahawks Injury After Sunday’s Win In L.A.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provides injury updates following his team’s Week 7 win over the Chargers.

Instant reaction: Seahawks defeat the Chargers « Seahawks Draft Blog

No game notes today due to my broadcast commitments… straight into the stream:

Marquise Goodwin, Trent Taylor, KaVontae Turpin all did backflip in victory formation

Marquise Goodwin, Trent Taylor and KaVontae Turpin all did a backflip in the victory formation to celebrate their NFL teams' wins.

How about that? Geno Smith-led Seahawks in 1st place in NFC West - Seattle Sports

Through seven weeks, the Seahawks sit alone atop the NFC West despite this being seen as a step-back year for the franchise.

Seahawks Instant Reaction: Seattle Sports on 37-23 win over Chargers - Seattle Sports

The voices of Seattle Sports share their thoughts on the Seahawks' impressive 37-23 win over the Chargers on the road.

DK Metcalf hurt yet Ken Walker, Seahawks win at Chargers | Tacoma News Tribune

DK Metcalf leaves injured. Yet Kenneth Walker, Marquise Goodwin, more defense, Geno Smith lead Seahawks past Chargers 37-23 into first place in the NFC West.

NFC West News

Rams playoffs hopes better as Brady, Rodgers fall under .500 - Turf Show Times

Brady lost to the Panthers, Rodgers lost to the Commanders

Los Angeles Rams Trade Call on Pass-Rusher Brian Burns of Panthers; How High is Asking Price? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

How can the Rams afford a trade for Panthers pass-rusher Brian Burns?

Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins Excels in Season Debut - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins appeared to miss no steps in his return, which the entire country caught on Thursday Night Football.

San Francisco 49ers 23, Kansas City Chiefs 44: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position following their 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

49ers vs Chiefs Week 7: Let’s talk about one of the worst losses of the Kyle Shanahan era - Niners Nation

Join us live now on the Niners Nation YouTube page to chat about the San Francisco 49ers

49ers vs. Chiefs week 7 reap: 49ers' defense falls to Patrick Mahomes - Niners Nation

This game got out of hand pretty quickly. The Chiefs scored 30 points in the second half against the 49ers

Around The NFL

Bengals' Joe Burrow tosses 60-yard TD pass to Tyler Boyd

On the fourth play from scrimmage, Burrow found Tyler Boyd for a 60-yard TD. Burrow then added two more TD strikes to Ja'Marr Chase of 32 and 41 yards.

2022 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 7 action.

NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight - National Football Post

PJ Walker threw two touchdown passes and the Carolina Panthers shut down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 21-3 victory Sunday afternoon at Charlotte, N.C.

Tua Tagovailoa returns, Dolphins beat Steelers when defense closes out win

For a while, we'll worry about Tua Tagovailoa every time he puts himself in harm's way.